Voters warned vs politicians with 'ghosting' habit

Residents of Quezon City’s 2nd District line up to register as voters for Halalan 2022 at the SM North Edsa on the last day of voter registration on Oct. 30, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Beware of public servants who have a record of “ghosting” their constituents after winning their post, and/or while serving their term of office, an analyst said Monday.

Far Eastern University Associate Professor Joeven Castro issued this advice to the Filipino electorate, as political aspirants for next year’s elections start to do their rounds, using various gimmicks to woo voters.

“Ghosting,” according to Castro, who teaches Media Information Literacy at FEU, is a person’s failure to show up or fulfill their promise to another party.

Such act, he said, also happens in the political spectrum.

“In fact, matagal na tayong minumulto ng maraming pulitiko. So may political ghosting. Maraming promises. 'Pag nakaupo na, nakakalimutan na yung promises. Para ring kapag nanliligaw, ang daming promises, ibibigay ang buwan at ulap, at araw. Pero kapag sila na, iiwanan n'ya or, lusak pala ang ibinigay,” said Castro, who has taught Communication-related subjects for the past 20 years.

(Politicians have long haunted us. There is such a thing as political ghosting. They make many promises but once they've assumed the post, they forget them. It's like during courtship, you get promises. But when you're already in the relationship, you get abandoned.)

Ghosting of public servants in the country has been happening for so many decades already, he said.

“Na-update na lang ang konsepto dahil ang 'ghosting' ay pinasikat ng mas batang henerasyon. 'Na-ghosting ako.' At magandang i-mainstream uli ngayon dahil ayaw nating ma-ghosting,” he said.

(The concept was just updated because the younger generation came up with 'ghosting.' It's good to make it known because we don't want to be ghosted.)

This can also be blamed on the attitude of many voters who accept bribe from candidates in exchange of their votes, despite knowing that the aspirants are not qualified for the position. This practice should be stopped, Castro said.

Many of these politicians or candidates, he said, would always show the public their “best foot forward” to get the voters’ support.

What the public should understand is that how candidates are presented are usually “curated” or polished or manipulated by their public relations team. Therefore, one should we wary in believing what he or she sees in the aspirant, said Castro.

Individuals who are also invested in gathering a candidate’s information through social media must be cautious because its system’s program only provides the socmed user his or her interest, based on the “algorithm” that such person usually tries to access.

A voter should not also be easily swayed by a candidate’s so-called “community of supporters”, according to Castro.

To avoid being ghosted and having a “tunnel vision” about certain candidates, a voter should adopt the habit of reading information about other political aspirants from legitimate media organizations.

The ideal set-up is to treat the elections or voting like one’s personal relationship, where both parties are made accountable to their promises for one another, Castro said.

Voters can follow up such commitment either by accessing the public servants’ offices through online, their local leaders or the opposition groups serving as the public’s watchdogs.

“Ang kailangan talagang bantayan, kung may kapasidad ba ang isang kandidato… Kaya maganda sana, 'yung mga ginagawang debate na ginagawa ng media organizations, dahil doon mo nakikita ang mga plataporma. Pero siyempre, 'yung mga promises na 'yan, pwede kang ma-ghosting 'pag nakaupo na sila,” Castro said.

(We need to monitor if a candidate is capable... Debates by media organizations are a good idea because that's where they present their platforms. But of course, these promises can lead to ghosting.)

Meanwhile, Castro advised those who do not want to vote on the belief that nothing in the country will change, should drop such “defeatist” stand.

The electorate should also abandon the habit of voting a candidate merely because they come from the same place.

As for the 40% youth voters in the country, many of whom will be exercising their suffrage for the first time, Castro said they should be guided by involving them in “voting engagements”.

On the other hand, older voters who are easily swayed by aspirants who cannot deliver their promises or who are not qualified, should be encouraged to discuss the candidates’ qualifications open-mindedly, he said.

“Malaki ang posibilidad na maggo-ghost uli ang mga tumatakbo, lalo na at meron silang resources para manalo. Meron silang resources para ma-dominate ang diskurso sa social media, which is primary source of platform,” Castro said.

(There's a possibility we could be ghosted again by those who previously served and have the resources to win again. They have the resources to dominate social media discourse which is primary source of platform.)

"Pero siyempre, may hope pa rin ako na (But of course I still have hope that) the pandemic has taught us on how we could rethink of our future. So, it’s high time to highlight, look for a leader that knows systems."

