MANILA — Electors at the country’s biggest barangay on Monday said they want elected local officials to prioritize managing peace and order as the first village polls in 5 years came to a close.



Barangay 176 in Bagong Silang, Caloocan City has a 524.68-hectare area and 90,209 registered voters.



Carmina Rosales, who works the graveyard shift at a convenience store, said riots among groups of youths are among their constant problems in the community.



“Halos po sa kada duty ko ng gabi, laging may riot talaga ang kabataan dito sa Phase 1, diyan sa may palengke….iyan ang dapat sugpuin ng nakaupo,” Rosales said.



“Katulad nito, malaki, ‘pag hinuhuli sila ng pulis, magtatago lang sila. Alam nila ang sulok-sulok,” she added.



Tess Sunio, another resident, said she wants their elected officials to ramp up security and regulate merrymaking in streets that usually turn violent.



“Sa mga kabataan, kahit dis-oras ng gabi, nag-i-inuman tapos nagwawala, she said.



“Gusto ko kasi mayroong hotline talaga ng barangay para in case of emergency may matatawagan. Dito kasi, wala," Sunio added.



There were at least 86 candidates for the 2023 village and council polls in 176.



Despite the huge population of voters, Monday’s elections was smooth-sailing and organized, according to an election officer.



“Very smooth naman ‘yong flow ng ating mga voters and calm lang naman lahat... Nadagdagan po ‘yong ating mga clustered precinct, medyo dahil po doon, hindi na-congest ang mga tao,” said Mark Anthony Cueto, a cluster precinct chairman at Bagong Silang Elementary School, one of the barangay's five voting sites.