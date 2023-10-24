The Masungi Georeserve is located in the southern portion of the Sierra Madre mountain range in Baras, Rizal. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News file

MANILA – Some local government units do not have a clear understanding of the importance of watersheds and the vital role they play in preventing disasters, a scientist said on Tuesday.

Dr. Rex Victor Cruz, professor emeritus of the College of Forestry and Natural Resources of the University of the Philippines, said some actions by local governments are still based on old guidelines of the Comprehensive Land Use Plan.

“In other words, wala silang clear understanding of what a watershed is, hence they don’t know what a watershed approach is. Hindi nila alam kung paano i-apply ngayon ang watershed framework for the development of their comprehensive land use plan,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Congress on Sustainable and Climate Resilient Watershed Management.

The watershed ecosystem management or ridge-to-reef approach factors in these resources in land planning and use.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources explains that local governments need to protect their water sources, especially at a time when communities experience scarcity. It adds that local officials play an important role, especially in watersheds with human settlements.

A dire crisis

Watersheds are essential for managing water resources, controlling floods, droughts and other effects of extreme weather events, as well as providing a habitat for a myriad of species, However, many watersheds face a crisis according to the Legal Rights and Natural Resources Center.

Data from the Forest Management Bureau shows that around 174 watersheds which cover around 6.8 million hectares of the total river basin area, were assessed as vulnerable to deforestation, floods, landslides and pollution. Another 131 watersheds covering 14.2 million hectares that support the National Irrigation System are also critical.

“From ridge to reef maraming mahahalagang benepisyo na binibigay ang watershed area na ito sa buhay ng tao at sa mundo natin mismo. Usapin yan ng tubig, pagkain, mga indsutriya na nangangailangan ng tuloy-tuloy na supply ng tubig. Usapin din siya ng klima kung paano natin mapoprotektahan yung ating mga kababayan sa pagbaha at iba pang epekto ng nagbabagong klima. So very important siya sa buhay ng milyong milyong Pilipino,” says Leon Dulce of the LRNRC.

Their study also found that at least “9 percent of ecologically critical and 55 percent of agriculturally critical watersheds are not protected from destructive activities such as large-scale mining and infrastructure.”

“The fact na kalahati ng critical na watershed ay maaring pasukin ng mga mapanirang proyekto gaya ng mining o kaya gamitin ng hindi within the safety limits nung kayang kapasidad ng mga ilog o kagubatan doon ay nagpapakita na maaring bumalik ito sa mga tao mismo, yung negative feedback.”

“Pag hindi naprotektahan yung gap na ito, magreresulta sa pagkasira ng agrikulutra, mas matitinding pagbaha, pagkaubos o pagkadeplete ng watersupply,” he added.

Critical watersheds can either be categorized as those that support infrastructure necessary for human settlements or those which, if degraded, can cause disaster to such settlements.

Deforestation by agriculture

One of the threats to watersheds and subsequent effects of flooding is gradual deforestation. Considered as the heart of watersheds, forests serve as the primary headwaters from which all water flows originate, hence playing an important role in minimizing the effects of water-related hazards.

Data from the Global Forest Watch, through real-time satellite data, show that the Philippines lost around 300,000 hectares of trees from 2000 to 2020.

At present, forest cover is just 24 percent, a far cry from the ideal 40 to 54 percent forest cover.

“Forest cover is such an important component of the ability of a watershed’s ability to capture rain and store a large portion of it underground. That is the key, that is one of the most critical functions of a watershed. Capture rain, then store most of it underground as much as possible,” Cruz said.

Studies have identified the leading cause of deforestation – agricultural activities.

“It’s basically the agriculture. It’s the ones being done by those sa community, it's being done by claimants kasi kahit sa mga watersheds, may mga tao na eh. You cannot really prevent that they get into agriculture. Lalo na ngyaon, meron tayong shortage sa food so it is really encouraged,” said Maria Lourdes Ferrer, Director of the Ecosystems Research and Development Bureau.

Shared responsibility to protect watersheds

Experts are one in saying that local governments, when working towards development, should consider their neighbors as watersheds span various political boundaries. Therefore, planning and land use as well as infrastructure must also look beyond their localities.

DENR Assistant Secretary Daniel Nicer also advises the public to exercise caution when buying real estate property.

“Wag basta-basta mag-i-invest o bibili ng lupa within watersheds particularly critical watersheds lalo na pag walang papeles. Dito sa Pilipinas maraming rights, which is misleading actually, wala kang rights dun. Pag sinabing rights, walang rights doon. Don’t use your money in pushing the watersheds to destruction,” he said.

For its part, the LRNRC recommends that a watershed management council be integrated in planning processes. It adds that public funds should allocate a portion to watershed management as well as to the enhancement of those in the grassroots engaged in its management and protection.