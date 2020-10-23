Mga beteranong mamamahayag, ipinaliwanag ang suliranin ng media sa ilalim ng administrasyong Duterte

MAYNILA - Sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon, nagsama-sama ang mga batikang mga mamamahayag sa isang virtual forum na inorganisa ng Daang Dokyu hinggil sa kasalukuyang estado ng pamamahayag sa bansa.

Tinalakay nina ABS-CBN Integrated News and Current Affairs head Ging Reyes, Rappler CEO at executive editor Maria Ressa, kolumnistang si John Nery ng Philippine Daily Inquirer, Jim Gomez ng Associated Press, at Shiela Coronel ng Toni Stabile Center for Investigative Journalism ang mga suliraning kinakaharap ng media.

Nabanggit ang harassment sa media ng mismong gobyerno, tulad ng deretsahang pag-atake ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa media, kagaya ng pagbabanta at pagmumura sa ABS-CBN, Inquirer, Rappler, at maging sa Time Magazine.

Naniniwala ang mga panelist na may epekto ang pagbabanta ng administrasyon sa pagtingin ng publiko sa media.

Ayon kay Coronel, tiwala pa rin siya sa mga Pilipinong nagmamahal sa demokrasya. Hindi aniya dapat matakot ang mga mamamahayag dahil sa bawat pag-atake rito, lumalabas na ang gobyerno ang takot na ma-expose ang mga maling gawi.

“I think it’s the government that’s afraid. They are clamping down on young reporters, etc. This is such an asymmetrical battle. Their actions are one of fear, not of strength. They are afraid that the truth will come out," aniya.

Saad naman ni Reyes, ramdam pa rin niya ang simpatiya ng publiko sa media batay sa kaniyang nasaksihan sa mga kilos-protesta laban sa shutdown ng ABS-CBN.

“I think there is support for press freedom, it’s just that people are also concerned with more basic things, to them, more essential things in their lives right now especially in this time of pandemic. We saw people join the noise barrage in ABS-CBN every Friday," aniya.

“Years from now, the followers of Duterte will regret what Duterte did to ABS," saad ni Nery.

“The reality is we live in an environment of violence and fear. And on top of that, we have COVID. People know that there are costs to standing up. The timing is perfect for shutting down ABS-CBN. The conditions of Martial Law are there without declaring Martial Law," ani Ressa.

Gayunman, hindi anila dapat maging bahag ang buntot ng mga mamahayag kapag sila ay ginigipit ng sinoman.

"It's meant to scare and intimidate you. The impact on me is I'm angry. This time period is one of a kind, the Duterte administration is one of a kind. Anger is a reaction to show how difficult it is to do our jobs," ani Ressa.

Hinggil sa ABS-CBN shutdown, tinalakay rin ni Reyes ang naging epekto ng pagkawala ng Kapamilya network sa free TV, kabilang ang Regional Network Groups, sa ordinaryong mga mamamayan na walang pang-data o Internet o cable, lalo na sa panahon ng kalamidad.

“We can't operate the same way we used to. Our Current Affairs has been shut down totally, only TV Patrol is only airing on primetime. That's not even really airing, since we're only streaming," aniya.

Ngayong mayroon namang interactive at emerging media, kabilang pa sa mga suliraning panlipunan ang fake news.

“What is different now is that there is a massive disinformation campaign. This is a global trend. And Duterte benefits in this global populist environment. It used to be that the tactic was to curtail information... In the current landscape, media and information is flooded with disinformation. The climate is no longer constricting but flooding," ani Coronel.

Dapat balansehin din ng media networks ang balita at entertainment.

“Media fed our audience too much entertainment, we are guilty of that... but our audience is over-entertained and under-informed," ani Reyes.

Tinalakay rin ang suliranin na nagiging "Achilles’ heel' o weak point ng media network ang ownership o may-ari nito dahil ito ang madalas atakihin ng pamahalaan mula pa noong Marcos regime.

Kabilang umano sa mga maaaring gawing hakbang ang decriminalization ng libel, pagbawi sa cyberlibel, at paglalagay ng media information literacy sa curriculum ng mas mga batang estudyante.

Dapat palakasin din anila ang community media sa mga malalayong lugar gaya ng pagpapautang ng rural banks sa kanila, o di kaya'y subsidiya para sa independent media.

Panahon na rin umano isantabi ang kompetisyon at paigtingin ang kolaborasyon ng media at iba’t ibang sektor upang maisapubliko ang totoong pagbabalita lalo na’t lumalaganap ang mga bayarang troll na nagpapakalat ng fake news.

Payo naman ng mga beteranong mamamahayag sa mga mas nakababatang reporter at future journalists, panghawakan at pangalagaan ang demokrasiya ng bansa.

“If we don't do our jobs, if we don't do more, democracy as we know it, will die. This is where we're headed," ani Ressa.

“The best defense for all the journalists is your story," saad ni Gomez.

“Once a journalist, always a journalist. You cannot really turn your back on the communities. Some of them are continuing to use their Facebook accounts so they can still continue to deliver the news," ani Reyes.

Inorganisa ng Daang Dokyu ang naturang forum para maging gabay ng mga susunod na henerasyon ng journalists at mabigyang solusyon din ang mga hamong kinakaharap ng media sa kasalukuyang panahon.