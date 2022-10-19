Photos from Netflix Philippines' Facebook page

MANILA – Two mass media experts believed that the Philippines should not feel threatened by the popularity of Korean shows in the country.

Acclaimed director Joey Reyes, technical consultant of the Film Development Council of the Philippines, and Prof. Amor Aljibe of St. Scholastica’s College, agreed that the country should learn from the Korean dramas and movies.

This came after Senator Jinggoy Estrada initially suggested banning Korean shows in the country, as Filipinos appeared to be more inclined to watching foreign acts than the local outputs.

“I will not be threatened. I am not threatened, rather pag-aaralan ko. Ano ba ang ginawa ng Korea para maging matagumpay sila ng ganito? Ano ba ang nakikita ng mga Pilipino kung bakit naa-appreciate nila ang K-drama at ang K-pop at ang K-movies?” Reyes said on Teleradyo’s “SRO” Wednesday.

“You should not be threatened with competition. You should learn from them. By learning from them, you realized na, ‘Uy, teka muna. Kailangan yata itaas na natin ang antas nung ginagawa natin. Mapapag-iwanan tayo.’”

According to him, he sees no problem in Filipino viewers getting hooked with K-dramas, stressing that part of the democracy in the Philippines is to allow the public to have alternative shows to watch.

Meanwhile, Aljibe agreed that the Korean shows have become better than what the country is producing right now.

She said the Koreans set a global standard which the Philippine entertainment has no choice but to follow if it also want to penetrate the world.

“It became alarming. Hindi bilang viewer kundi bilang producer ng cultural product. Kasi na-realize ko dun sa success ng Koreans na global na ang domination, sila na ang peg. Sila na ang tatanggapin global standard,” Aljibe explained.

“Wala tayong choice. Kung gusto natin pumasok sa Netflix at magpalabas din sa iba’t ibang bansa, ang susundan nating quality ay yung quality na dine-define ng Netflix based on K-drama,” she added.

According to Reyes and Aljibe, Koreans capitalized on the hefty amount of budget they allocate to every show they produce to conquer the world through their shows and music.

“Ang market ng Koreanovela ngayon is the world. Ang market natin is our backyard,” Reyes said.

The two, however, declined to answer if Koreans are more creative than the Filipinos, noting that the difference between the two are opportunities.

Reyes said the Philippines also has a rich history in arts which they can showcase in their shows but the problem lies in the local economy.

“Importante na ang gobyerno bigyan na ng pagpapahalaga ang sining. Dahil mapapakinabangan din nila ang mga artists,” he admitted.

Aljibe also echoed Reyes’ sentiments, saying that Filipino artists also know how to create a quality show but they may need some refresher or retooling to be at par with the Koreans.

During the budget deliberation of FDCP, Estrada admitted that banning foreign shows crossed his mind due to its effects on Filipino viewers which immediately drew flak on social media.

A day later, Estrada clarified his initial statement, explaining that it only stemmed from his frustration seeing how Filipinos allowed “our own to deteriorate” because of lack of support.

He also said he simply wishes that Filipinos have the same "zealousness" in patronizing homegrown talents.



