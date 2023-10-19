Home > Spotlight How cyberattacks yield billions in ransom money Deutsche Welle Posted at Oct 19 2023 01:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Cyberattacks are occurring at an alarming rate. Hackers have formed professional groups and demand sky-high ransoms. Are we able to stop this multi-billion-dollar industry? Find out now! —Deutsche Welle At least 13 million members' information leaked after ransomware attack: PhilHealth DICT pursuing leads behind cyberattacks vs gov't websites Global cost of cyberattacks to hit $23 trillion in 2027: US official Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Deutsche Welle, DW, ANC, ANC promo Read More: Deutsche Welle DW ANC cyberattacks hacking