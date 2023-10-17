Philippines needs more women leaders: UN

A young woman, set for graduation, poses for a photo with the city scape in the background as seen from Antipolo City, March 19, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The United Nations wants more women in leadership positions in the Philippines. The global body noticed that though the country ranks high in the Global Gender Gap Index, the Philippines still has fewer female officials than male.

At the Women’s Leadership & Democracy forum, organized by the U.N., speakers pointed out to the low participation of women in all branches of government. Rep. Edcel Lagman said only 27% of lawmakers at the House of Representatives are female, while it’s about 13% at the Senate. He added about 16% of cabinet officials are women, and only 2 Supreme Court justices are female.

U.N. Women Philippines Country Programme Manager Lenlen Mesina said, though the country already had two female presidents and has had three vice presidents, including the incumbent, women’s overall participation in government remains low. She said one of the reasons why people choose less women for political posts or why fewer women seek political office is that the idea that girls should stay at home still lingers in the country.

“Recognizing that women and men have the same capacity and responsibility. Home should be shared. It cannot be expected from women alone because I feel that also holds them back,” said Mesina.

Senator Risa Hontiveros also asserted that the country needs to have more female leaders to push for women’s rights and propose laws or policies from the perspective of women, which is usually not happening.

“Para salaminin yung empowerment at autonomy at decision making ng mga kababaihan sa lahat ng espasyo ng ating lipunan- in our homes, in our work places, in all our social institutions,” said Hontiveros.

UNFPA Philippines Country Representative Dr. Leila Joudane added: “Women's representation in leadership is essential for creating a more just and equitable society. It is also essential for the Philippines to achieve sustainable development and its full potential. Women need to be at the table as decision-makers to ensure women's and girls' rights and choices are fulfilled and to push for actions that will help us overcome the multiple dimensions of gender inequality."

One of the few female members of the Bangsamoro Parliament, Froilyn Mendoza, also said she wants to have more female members in parliament. It would help to have women, she said, because post-conflict recovery efforts also need to have the voice of women in government posts. She and 15 other female members of parliament pushed for more women members for the 2025 parliamentary elections, but from the proposed 50-50 ratio, 30-70 was approved— 70 percent men.

But more than the number, speakers also agreed that more than the numbers, the quality of leaders matter most. And they hope this upcoming Barangay and SK Elections, voters can elect women leaders or those who truly advocate for women’s rights and causes.