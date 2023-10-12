Filipino student affected by war in Israel reunited with family at NAIA

Filipino students taking up post-graduate studies in Israel arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on October 12, 2023, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Palestine. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

It was an answered prayer for Lorie Herrera of San Ildefonso, Bulacan to see her son Lloyd Vince, safe and sound.

They embraced tightly at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport where Lloyd Vince arrived after almost a year of post graduate agro-studies in Israel, which is currently locked in a war with Hamas.

"Nag-alala po talaga ako dahil natatakot ako para sa anak ko. Kung ano po ang mangyayari sa kanya, hindi niya po kami kasama. Natakot po talaga ako. Pero nag-pray lang talaga ako kay God na makasama siya namin," she said.

Lorie said Lloyd Vincent did not tell her the situation in Israel so she would not worry.

"Di ko po kasi alam na ano may kaguluhan. Sinabi lang po sa akin ng manugang ko. Hindi lang po nagsabi sa akin ang anak ko na may giyera, may problema daw po ang bansang Israel, para hindi ako magalala," she said.

She even cried when she learned that her son's flight was delayed.

"Naiyak po talaga ako kasi naalala ko po yung anak, ko dahil nga po alam ko po yung pakiramdam na wala sa pamilya, hindi po agad namin siya makakasama," she added.

Lloyd Vincent and some Filipino students were staying in Ashkelon, Israel which is just 9 kilometers away from Gaza, the center of the war between Israel and Hamas.

The students said a shrapnel landed near their flat but no one was hurt.

But the students admitted they are still traumatized of what they have witnessed in Israel.

They said they will no longer return to Israel, despite the good job opportunities in the country.

Meanwhile, another batch of post-graduate Filipino students are expected to arrive in Manila tomorrow from Israel.