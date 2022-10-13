Marawi mayor says no more terror group in city 5 years since liberation

MANILA - Marawi City has been relatively peaceful since its liberation from the clutches of Islamic State-inspired terrorists nearly five years ago, its mayor said Thursday.

“Sa ngayon ho dito sa Marawi, I would say relatively peaceful. At so far, fortunately, naging maayos naman ang pag-handle ng ating mga security forces, the military and the PNP,” Mayor Majul Gandamra told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(At present here in Marawi, I would say we're relatively peaceful. And so far, fortunately, our security forces, the military and the PNP, have been handling the situation well.)

Gandamra said that after then President Rodrigo Duterte's declaration on Oct. 17, 2017 that the city has been liberated from terrorist influence, he has not monitored any groups that are reorganizing.

"Hopefully, patuloy itong natatamasa nating kapayapaan," the official said.

The liberation declaration came months after IS-inspired extremists, including from the Maute Group and Abu Sayyaf Group, stormed the city to allegedly establish a base there.

Government forces monitored them on May 23, 2017, sparking a war that reduced the city to rubble and spawned a humanitarian crisis.

While he is confident of the current security situation in Marawi, Gandamra said the people and authorities should not let their guard down.

"Maaaring pa ring may mga grupong naiwan. Of course, we will not allow them na uulitin ulit ang nangyari dito sa atin," he said.

(It's possible the group has some remnants. Of course, we will not allow them to repeat what they did here.)

“Outside Marawi, of course, may konti-konting mga problema. But still, it’s under control by our government. So, hopefully, magtuloy po itong tinatamasa nating kapayapaan dito,” he added.

(Outside Marawi, of course, there are still some problems. But still, it’s under control by our government. So, hopefully, we can continuously enjoy the peace that we have at present.)

"I would like to ask my constituents, the people of Lanao and Marawi City na patuloy pa rin ang ating pagiging vigilant para wala hong mangyaring gulo kagaya ng Marawi siege."

(I would like to ask my constituents, the people of Lanao and Marawi City, to continue being vigilant so we don’t see a repeat of the Marawi siege.)

Watch more News on iWantTFC

So far, the city is back to normal, with 72 of its barangays that are outside Ground Zero already fixed, Gandamra said.

The other 24 barangays, which served as the main battle field during the war, need continuous rehabilitation works though.

"Marami na pong natapos na public infrastructures, kasama na po diyan ‘yung mga kalsada, ‘yung mga barangay complex, health center and other facilities ho na patapos na rin,” the mayor said.

(But in the ground zero, in 24 barangays, rehabilitation is ongoing. There are many public infrastructures, including roads, barangay complex, health centers and other facilities that are either finished already or nearing completion.)

“Except that mayroong mga importanteng public facilities such as water system at ‘yung atin hong elektrisidad, ay ‘yun ho ang medyo hindi pa ho natatapos,” he noted.

(Except that some important public facilities, like the water system and electricity, we have yet to finish them.)

Gandamra said most of the former residents of the 24 barangays are still waiting for compensation from the government before they can start building their houses.

Other than those, the rest of the city is doing fine.

“In fact, ‘yung operation natin dito sa Marawi, bumalik na sa normal. Marami na ho tayong nakikitang establishments na nagsusulputan, except that for the Ground Zero. edyo nae-emphasize ‘yung destruction at hindi pa ho pagbalik ng mga tao,” Gandamra said.

(In fact, the operation here in Marawi is back to normal. There are a lot of establishments that have opened, except for ground zero, where the destruction and the lack of residents seem to be emphasized.)

“But basically, bumabalik na ho sa normalcy ang ating lungsod.”

(But basically, our city has returned to normalcy.)