The Department of Science and Technology has opened the application for scholarships for senior high school graduates who plan to pursue a career in science and technology.

It aims not only to provide financial support but help the students chart their career courses.

GRATEFUL

Jaime Silvestre, a scholar, is feeling grateful. He believes he is making progress with his dreams, now that he is in his 4th year in college, studying Bachelor of Science in Education, Major in Biology.

"Pinaka-pangarap ko po since bata po ay maging doktor. Pero base sa nakikita ko ngayon, sa education system gusto ko rin makatulong sa ating society, kaya gusto kong maging teacher,” Jaime Silvestre told ABS-CBN News.

He admitted that acquiring education would have been a struggle given his financial situation.

"Hindi po kasi we are having financial crisis po sa family po,” Silvestre said.

But he sees his future as having potential after qualifying as a scholar of the Department of Science and Technology Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI)

"Kung hindi po ako naging DOST scholar, siguro po I am seeing myself as a working student para masustentuhan both my family and my studies,” Silvestre said.

Like Silvestre, high school students who graduated from the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) or those of belonging to the top 5 percent of the class strand may now apply online for the DOST’s Undergraduate Scholarship Program for Academic Year 2023- 2024, which opened from September 19 to December 2, 2022.

Applicants who would be successfully qualified will receive a monthly allowance of P7,000; tuition subsidy up to P40,000 per school year if enrolled in a private college or university, and book allowance of P10,000 per year, among others.

"They are also insured, at pag galing sila sa malayong probinsya, binibigyan din namin sila ng transportation allowance. May allowance din sila during summer, may uniform allowance, and may thesis allowance na ten thousand pesos na makakatulong sa kanila sa kanilang research,” DOST- SEI Director Dr. Josette Biyo said.

Biyo also said most of their scholars belong to the lower income bracket with parents having an annual income of P300,000 or less.

The scholarship is also open to graduates who have a high aptitude, regardless of their families’ social status, and are determined to pursue a career in science and technology.

"Ang tulong ng scholarship, di lang sila pinapatapos sa kolehiyo, kung hindi ang pinaka malaking benefit sa bata at sa pamilya ay magkaroon ng trabaho. It lessens poverty…pero ang pinaka malaking tulong sa bansa, nagpo produce tayo ng mga scientist, science professionals, researchers and engineers na tumutulong para maangat ang ating bansa, economic development, as well as contribute to nation building,” Biyo said.

BOOSTING NUMBER OF SCIENTISTS

The scholarship program also aims to increase the number of scientists working in the country, by attaching some conditions to qualified students.

"Mayroon tayong return service. Ang return service ay magta- trabaho sila sa Pilipinas either sa government o sa private institutions, o pwede rin sa mga businesses...Yung number of years of return service is equal to the number of years they enjoyed the scholarship,” Biyo added.

Applications for scholarships are highly competitive.

"Out of mga 140 thousand na nag-aapply, nag aaward tayo ng 11 thousand this year para sa incoming freshmen,” she said.

But while the scholarships give a guarantee of the country producing workers in the science and technology sector, it still pales in comparison to the number of scientists other countries have, and even the standard set by the UNESCO.

"Sa ngayon meron tayong 350 research and development workers. Sinasabi ng UNESCO dapat magkaroon tayo ng 380 per million population. Sa Philippines mga 350 pa lang tayo. Pero kung i-compare sa mga other developing countries sa Asia, napaka-baba ito, kasi katulad ng Japan they have 5,000 research and development workers per million population. Singapore has 8,000. And in Asia ang average mga 1,000 researchers and development workers per million population, tayo nasa 350 pa lang. So mas kailangan pa natin ng maraming scholarship slots para mas marami pa tayong matulungan,” the DOST director said.

Biyo advised the candidates to study hard to boost their chances of acquiring a scholarship.

Those interested may visit the DOST-SEI website for details of online application.

