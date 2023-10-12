Foreigners killed, abducted or missing in Hamas attack

Israeli Iron Dome intercepts missiles launched from the Gaza strip on, 11 October 2023. Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE

Dozens of foreigners have been killed, taken hostage or wounded during the attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Others remain missing. Many of them were at an electronic music festival in the southern Israeli desert, at which scores of revellers were killed.

Here is what we know so far:

United States: 22 dead, others abducted, missing

At least 22 US citizens have been killed, the US State Department said on Wednesday.

An unspecified number of Americans are believed to have been abducted. "We now know that American citizens are among those being held by Hamas," President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

Thailand: 21 dead, 16 hostages

Twenty-one Thais have been killed, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Thursday.

The foreign ministry said another 13 had been wounded. and 16 are thought to have been abducted.

There are approximately 30,000 Thais in Israel, most working in the agricultural sector, according to government figures.

France: 12 dead, 17 missing

Twelve French nationals have died 17 are missing, according to the latest foreign ministry figures.

President Emmanuel Macron told party leaders Thursday that four children were among the 17 missing. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said earlier that several children had probably been among those abducted.

Nepal: 10 dead, one missing

Ten Nepali citizens were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, the Himalayan republic's embassy in Tel Aviv said on Sunday.

Kibbutz Alumim was hosting 17 students at the time of the attack.

Argentina: Seven dead, 15 missing

Argentina's foreign ministry confirmed that seven nationals were killed and 15 others were missing.

Ukraine: Seven dead, nine missing

The foreign ministry said Thursday that the number of Ukrainians killed had risen to seven, with another nine missing and nine injured.

Chile: One dead, one missing

Three Israeli-Chilean nationals and one Chilean woman have been killed, the authorities confirmed on Thursday. A kibbutz resident has been reported missing, according the foreign ministry.

Russia: Four dead, six missing

At least four Russian-Israelis have been killed, the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv said.

It said it had no information about any hostages but that six Russian nationals were missing.

UK: Four dead

Two Britons have been confirmed dead by their families, and the Israeli embassy in London on Wednesday confirmed two more.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday that a "significant number" of British-Israeli dual nationals had been caught up in the fighting.

Canada: Three dead, three missing

Three Canadians have been killed and three others remain missing, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.

China: Three dead, two missing

China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that three Chinese nationals had been killed and two were missing.

Brazil: Two dead, one missing

The foreign ministry said Tuesday a Brazilian man and a woman had been killed. Another Brazilian remains missing.

Peru: Two dead, three missing

Two Peruvians were killed and three are missing, the authorities said.

Philippines: Two dead, three missing

The Philippines embassy in Israel said on Wednesday a 33-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man had been killed in an attack on a kibbutz near Gaza. Three nationals were missing.

Australia: One dead

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Wednesday an Australian woman had been killed in the attacks.

Austria: One dead, two missing

Vienna said on Wednesday an Israeli-Austrian had died. Two others remain missing.

Azerbaijan: One dead

The foreign ministry said on Wednesday one Azerbaijani national had been killed.

Cambodia: One dead

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet said one Cambodian student had been killed.

Ireland: One dead

A 22-year-old Irish-Israeli woman died in the attacks, the Irish government confirmed on Wednesday.

Portugal: One dead, four missing

One Portuguese national has been killed and four are missing, Foreign Minister Gomes Cravinho said on Wednesday.

Spain: One dead

The foreign ministry said on Wednesday one Spanish citizen had been killed. A Spaniard married to a Chilean is missing, according to Chilean authorities.

Turkey: One dead, one missing

Israel's embassy in Turkey said on Thursday that one national had been killed and one was missing.

Germany: Several hostages

Several dual German-Israeli nationals have been kidnapped, a German foreign ministry source said on Sunday.

The mother of 22-year-old Shani Louk told news outlet Der Spiegel she had recognised her daughter in online videos showing a woman lying seemingly unconscious face down in the back of a pick-up truck in Gaza filled with armed men.

Ricarda Louk told Spiegel that her daughter had been at the nearby music festival.

Mexico: Two hostages

Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that two Mexicans, a man and a woman, had been taken hostage.

Colombia: Two hostages

Two Colombians who were at the Supernova desert festival were missing, Israel's ambassador to Colombia said on X.

The government confirmed two Colombians were at the rave and said it was trying to help locate them.

Italy: Three missing

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Thursday that three Israeli-Italians were missing.

Paraguay: Two missing

Two Paraguayan nationals who had been living in Israel are missing, the government said.

Sri Lanka: Two missing

Sri Lanka's ambassador to Israel said on Tuesday that two nationals, a 48-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, were missing.

Tanzania: Two missing

Tanzania's ambassador to Israel told AFP two Tanzanian nationals were missing.

© Agence France-Presse

RELATED VIDEO: