Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Following a series of suspected data breaches involving government agencies, should the Department of Information and Communications Technology take charge of all government information?

For Undersecretary Jeffrey Ian Dy, the answer is both "yes" and "no".

"Yes, DICT should give the standard. Yes, there should be a way to rationalize the way we procure cybersecurity products. Dapat we are of the same stand as government pagdating sa cybersecurity," he told Teleradyo Serbisyo.

"No, because it is impossible for DICT to man every national government agency, including LGUs. Mayroon pa tayong state universities and colleges," Dy added.

According to Dy, the DICT is already training people from different government agencies regarding their data systems, but he suggests that each agency should have their own team that can respond to technology emergencies.

"So yes we build a standard. Yes, we provide intelligence. Yes, we provide a framework on how to respond, we train them, etc. And we're doing it right now, pero pagdating sa tao, we really suggest that each agency must have their own organizational computer emergency response team as well, para madali rin 'yung tawagan," he explained.

He also said they do periodic "stress tests" of each agency's websites, and they provide the results of these tests to each agency.

Unfortunately, Dy said, some agencies do not respond to their concerns, and some also don't have the resources or capacity to address technological issues.

"Karamihan lang, hindi rin sila nagre-respond. Hindi mo rin masisi 'yung agency, baka wala din silang resources," he said.

On Wednesday, the Philippine Statistics Authority said its Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS) may have been affected by an alleged data breach.

They released the statement after DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy revealed that another government agency suffered from a data breach.

Uy initially did not name the agency but he said the data involved could be "significant."

The alleged breach in the PSA follows the massive PhilHealth cyberattack.

For Undersecretary Jeffrey Ian Dy, the answer is both "yes" and "no".