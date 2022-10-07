People visit stalls at the Divisoria market in Manila on September 12, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Forty two percent of those surveyed by Pulse Asia Research Nationwide from September 17 to 22 disapproved of the administration’s efforts to tame inflation.

Meanwhile, 66 percent of those surveyed picked inflation as the most urgent of the 13 national concerns reflected in the survey.

For Pulse Asia President Ronald Holmes, if left unchecked, the problem of controlling inflation could lead to general dissatisfaction with the administration as a whole.

“Apat sa 10 Pilipino ang nagsasabi 'di kami aprubado sa pagtugon sa problemang ito'. Ibig sabihin doon sa 4 na iyan nakikita nila na may kakulangan yung aksyon ng gobyerno sa pag tugon doon sa problema ng mataas na presyo ng mga bilihin. Mas malaki 'yun, that's the largest segment of the population although yung approving and yung undecided ay halos pareho dito sa issue na ito,” Holmes said.

Holmes said the survey should clue in government it has to step up in efforts in controlling inflation.

“We can say this is one area where the administration really has to do more and it’s one area where if they do not address it convincingly it might generate disapproval on the part of the administration and we’ve seen this in prior administrations as a whole,” Holmes explained.

Inflation emerged as the top urgent national concern in the survey.

“Controlling inflation is the leading first-ranked urgent national concern (35%). The top second-ranked concerns are inflation (18%), workers pay (17%), and employment (14%). As regards third-ranked concerns, the most often mentioned ones are inflation (13%), jobs (13%), poverty (13%), workers’ pay (12%), corruption (8%), and involuntary hunger (8%),” Pulse Asia said.

The same poll showed that the administration scored majority approval in 11 of the 13 most urgent national issues, except for 2 of the top 4 most urgent national concerns, controlling inflation and reducing poverty of many Filipinos.

Lawmakers believe this should be a wake-up call to the Marcos administration.

“Ang sinasabi na po sa atin pababain yung inflation. Di na kinakakaya ng mga mamamayan natin yung presyo ng mga bilihin ngayon. Wala silang purchasing power kasi mababa ang sahod nila,” Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas said in a forum in Quezon City on Friday.

In a statement, House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Partylist Rep. France Castro said that "the recent Pulse Asia survey showing that 66% Filipino adults are concerned with the soaring prices of basic commodities, should be a wake up call to the Marcos administration and prioritize what the Filipino people really need,"

House Speaker Martin Romualdez, meanwhile appealed for "more patience" from the public as he maintained that the government is addressing the situation which he blamed on external factors, including the strength of the US dollar vis-a-vis the Philippine peso, the increase of the price of crude oil in the world market and disruptions in the supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Singly, each of these events already puts pressure on inflation. Their confluence makes matters worse for all consumers throughout the world,” he said.