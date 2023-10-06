PH Coast Guard details how China harassed resupply team to Ayungin

MANILA — The mission to deliver supplies to troops stationed at Ayungin Shoal on Wednesday was successful, but not without facing obstacles from a swarm of Chinese vessels that blocked and harassed the resupply mission.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Friday, their vessels and indigenous boats were blocked nine times and shadowed three times during the supply mission on October 4.

The PCG ships were just eight nautical miles away from BRP Sierra Madre when they encountered aggressive maneuvers from the China Coast Guard and the Chinese Maritime Militia.

During the mission, the PCG recorded an alarming incident wherein a China Coast Guard vessel came within a meter of a PCG vessel, specifically the BRP Sindangan, which was carrying several journalists.

The commanding officer of BRP Sindangan responded swiftly by stopping the engine to prevent a collision while the Chinese vessel slowed down. Both sides took photographs of the encounter.

“Nakakabahala siya in a way na kung hindi magaling ang ating mga Coast Guard skippers na nagmamando ng barko ay may posibilidad na tayo ay bumangga sa China Coast Guard vessel at maging isang insidente ito at it might jeopardize ang kaligatasan ng ating mga personnel,” PCG-WPS spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela said.

Tarriela expressed concern over the incident, highlighting the potential danger if the PCG skippers had not acted skillfully.

He also pointed out that the actions of the China Coast Guard violated international regulations by crossing the bow of the PCG vessels at close distances.

Tarriela commended the decision of the commanding officer of BRP Sindangan to stop the engine, noting that avoiding confrontation was important to prevent the distortion of the narrative.

The goal was to ensure that the commanding officer in Palawan had the necessary capabilities to prevent such incidents and maintain the safety of personnel.

“At the same time, sa optics na ito na kung tayo palagi na lang ika-cut at babanggain natin sila, ang mangyayari sa narrative nila ay binangga natin ang China Coast Guard vessel. So ito ang ating iniiwasan no ayaw nating ma-take advantage nila yung ganitong optics at ganitong narrative na we have to make syre na ang commanding officer sa palawan ay may enough na kakayahan para maiwasan ang ganitong pangyayari," Tarriela said.

SPY PLANE

The tensions escalated further when a spy plane, identified as a Y8Q ISR plane of the Chinese government, was observed hovering above the PCG vessels and indigenous boats while they were sailing near Escoda Shoal. Later, as the mission approached Ayungin Shoal, China Coast Guard launched a drone to monitor the resupply mission.

“Because based on the open source a Y8Q is an ISR spy plane of the Chinese government. We still don't know the objectives of it because we actually saw this spy plane of PRC when we were still in Escoda Shoal eh we still don't we know it is still puzzling for us that a spy plane was already monitoring us from Escoda Shoal. And when we arrived at Ayungin Shoal we no longer saw the Chinese spy plane,” Tarriela said.

“I would say that the drones that the CCG launched when we were still underway going to Ayungin Shoal this is just an ordinary drone that it documents the presence of coast guards the resupply boats and China coast guards,” Tarriela added.

RADICHALLENGE

Additionally, a radio challenge came in from the China Coast Guard as the Philippine Coast Guard vessels approached Ayungin Shoal, while escorting two indigenous boats.

The Philippine Coast Guard vessels responded, stating their lawful right to patrol within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone and requesting that China Coast Guard vessels stay clear according to international collision regulations.

CHINESE FISHING VESSELS ACTING LIKE MARITIME MILITIAS

Notably, Chinese vessels, including those disguised as fishing boats, repeatedly boxed in the PCG vessels and the indigenous supply mission boats, Unaizah Mae 1 and 2.

Tarriela said these vessels lacked fishing equipment and were equipped with multiple antennae for communication, questioning their true nature.

WARSHIP

Adding to the concerns, a People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy warship was observed just half a nautical mile or 800 meters away from the BRP Sindangan, marking the closest encounter with a PLA Navy vessel during a routine resupply mission at Ayungin Shoal. Prior incidents in July involved PLA Navy vessels maintaining a distance of at least 9 nautical miles.

Tarriela expressed his reservations about speculating on China's strategy but emphasized that having a PLA Navy warship come within such close proximity (800 meters) was unprecedented.

He hoped that such provocative acts would not occur, especially since the Philippines did not deploy its Navy ships for the resupply mission.

The incidents highlight the ongoing tensions and challenges faced by the Philippine Coast Guard in delivering supplies to troops stationed at Ayungin Shoal.

SOVEREIGN RIGHTS

In a resolute display of defending their sovereign rights and jurisdiction, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Armed Forces of the Philippines successfully completed another mission to assert control over maritime zones. However, the mission faced challenges due to aggressive maneuvers and blocking operations by Chinese vessels.

Tarriela strongly condemned the behavior of the Chinese Coast Guard vessels, citing their repeated violations of international law, particularly collision regulations.

They obstructed the PCG's routine operations and attempted to prevent the delivery of supplies to military troops. Tarriela highlighted that Ayungin Shoal falls well within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone, emphasizing the country's rights over the area.

Situated roughly 200 kilometers from the western Philippine island of Palawan and over 1,000 kilometers from China's nearest major landmass, Hainan Island, Ayungin Shoal holds considerable strategic importance for both countries.

The Philippine Navy intentionally grounded the World War II-era vessel, BRP Sierra Madre, on the shoal in 1999 to keep an eye on China's maritime activities nearby.

Through their unwavering efforts, the PCG and Armed Forces of the Philippines have demonstrated their commitment to upholding sovereignty and protecting national interests in the face of China aggression.

