Journalists' media literacy videos aim to aid teachers, students

MANILA —A valuable media literacy resource for schools, students, and the public.

This was how journalists and educators lauded the launch Friday of the University of the Philippines Journalism Department’s media and information literacy project that aims to aid the teaching of media and information literacy in schools all over the country.

The project brings together nine veteran journalists from two leading Philippine news organizations, including ABS-CBN News’s own Karmina Constantino, Jeff Canoy, and Zen Hernandez, as well as GMA Integrated News personalities like Howie Severino, Connie Sison, and Atom Araullo.

“For years and years ‘pag pinag-uusapan paano ba lalabanan ang quote-unquote fake news, laging sinasabi ang term na collaboration, but it’s all talk. But now we finally get to see when we stop talking and actually start doing things, and this is that project. So I’m very excited to be a part of it,” said Canoy, ABS-CBN’s chief of reporters, at the launch of the project in UP Diliman.

Severino added that efforts at media literacy are crucial as many in the public no longer rely on the news media for information.

‘Yan ang isa sa malaking challenge sa atin ngayon, it’s not just disinformation but it’s, when are we going to start to matter again?” he said.

“We need to become relevant again and these videos [are] certainly one way of doing it.”

Over the coming weeks, instructional videos presented by these journalists will be uploaded to the project’s YouTube channel — with free access for all.

While media and information literacy has been taught as a subject in senior high school since 2017, a study by the UP Journalism Department found that teachers lack the resources and training to competently teach the subject.

Some teachers also lamented the students’ lack of comprehension and even apathy towards monitoring the news.

“Karamihan sa ating mga estudyante hindi nakakaunawa ng simpleng binabasa, tapos ang kanilang binabasa ay maiikli at laging nakikita sa social media, maliban sa mahirap maintindihan at hirap pala, lalong lalala kapag pinagsama mo ang learning crisis at sinama mo ang information crisis, lalong nahihirapan ang ating kaguruan sa basic education, kahit senior high school pa ‘yan,” said Dr. Portia Padilla of the UP College of Education.

“Kung mayroong ganitong pagkukunan ng mga legit na materials na hindi na kailangang i-fact check at i-verify kasi dumaan na sa ganoon, anlaking tulong noon, kasi kung sila mismo ang gagawa ng mga iyon, kakain ng maraming oras.”

UP Journalism department chair and broadcast journalist Kara David said the videos are their contribution to bridging that gap and raising media literacy in an environment plagued by disinformation and the rise of artificial intelligence.

Aside from understanding how the news is produced, the videos—written by journalism students—will also give practical instructions on how to fact-check information found in social media.

These can be accessed on the YouTube channel @UPJournDept.

UP journalism professors also developed a learning module and quizzes to accompany the videos which they can show in their classes.

The project was developed with the help of USAID and Internews.