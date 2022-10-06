MANILA — The Philippines' vaccine expert panel on Thursday confirmed that Pfizer has applied for emergency health authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for babies as young as six months.

“Mayroon na pong aplikasyon (There is an application submitted)," vaccine expert panel chair Dr. Nina Gloriani said during the Laging Handa briefing.

Gloriani said Pfizer's application is now being carefully checked by experts, taking into consideration if the jab will be beneficial.

The application is now with the country's Food and Drug Administration, she said.

Japan and Singapore earlier approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 jab for young children aged 6 months to 4 years old.

The Philippine FDA earlier approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use of children 5 years old and above.

As of Oct. 2, more than 73.1 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the health department said.

Of the figure, over 19.7 million have received their first booster dose while more than 2.9 million have gotten their second booster shots.

