Displaced Marawi Maranaos ask help from government

Community leader Hanifah M. Pangoca did not hold back tears when she opened up about being a “bakwit” for many years since the siege. Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

ILIGAN CITY— Displaced residents of Marawi City and other stakeholders on Thursday urged the government to help them attain a “dignified, voluntary, and safe” return to Marawi City, saying many of them are still jobless and without homes around 6 years since it was liberated from terrorists.

Based on their concept chart during a program here, Maranaos sought for better infrastructure and beautification of land, just as they also hoped for guidance and free space.

Isagani Abunda, an information officer at the Mindanao-based Initiatives for International Dialogue (IID), said there are still issues hounding the Marawi compensation and other rehabilitation efforts.

“They just want to go home, they just want to go back to Marawi while we recognize and we welcome the Marawi Compensation Law that has created the Marawi Compensation Board, there has been a lot of issues surfacing,” he said.

Among these, they said, is the lack of compensation to beneficiaries, alleged inclusion of beneficiaries for the compensation even if they were not really from Marawi, as well as the lack of permanent homes for displaced residents.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte on Oct. 17, declared the liberation of Marawi. More than 80,000 individuals or 16,000 families, meanwhile, remained without homes.

Only 95 families have been able to return to Marawi's "ground zero," said Tirmizy Abdullah, a convener of the Marawi Advocacy Accompaniment.

Six years on, displaced Maranaos continue to appeal for community dialogues, support systems including psychosocial support, livelihood and healthcare, as well as inclusive participation in internally displaced persons-led peacebuilding and capacity-building activities within transitional justice framework.

‘HINAHANAP-HANAP KO ANG BUHAY SA MARAWI’

Community leader Hanifah M. Pangoca did not hold back tears when she opened up about being a “bakwit” for so many years since the siege. Pangoca said some of her members gave up their so-called permanent shelter since they still do not hold the land title.

What they want, she said, was a home they could call their own.

“Nahihirapan kami kahit may sinasabi kaming permanent shelter, hindi namin maitatawag ito na permanente hangga’t hindi namin ito naisasakamay ang sinasabi nilang land title,” Pangoca told ABS-CBN News.

“Ang tanging pinanghahawakan lang namin ay certification of house and lot,” she said.

“Naranasan ko yung paiba-iba ako ng lugar. Kung saan saan dahil hindi ako puwedeng mag-stay sa isang lugar na alam ko naman ay hindi ako mabubuhay doon. Hinahanap-hanap ko ang buhay ko sa Marawi before.”

Living in homes provided by government is difficult for some since these are far from markets, while transportation costs are high, she said.

There are still many issues post-Marawi siege, said Abdullah.

Abdullah called for accountability, transparency in the government side, alleging that problems on contracts of lease and basic human services persist because of a failed transition team from the State.

“All of these problems the issue on electricity, the humanitarian needs and services still persisting in the evacuation centers… the problem of contract of lease, it is supposed to be – these are not problems if only their rehabilitation, the post-Marawi rehabilitation was done well,” he said.

In an interview, the educator noted that their appeal for accountability was not new.

“Itong mga problema na ito, ang problema sa contract of lease na marami nang nag-end this year and soon to end this year. Hindi alam ng mga IDPs saan sila pupulutin, saan na naman sila magta-transfer after mag-end ng kanilang contract of lease,” he said.

“Dapat makita natin ano ba yung nagkulang? Sino ba ang dapat maging accountable. Bakit nagkasira-sira itong rehabilitation?”

Interior Undersecretary Marge Gutierrez said it is important for the Maranaos to be specific in their requests so government could provide the help they deserve.

Gutierrez vowed, however, they would be there for the Maranaos.

“I want to know, I also want to manage expectations. You said you want to collaborate with different agencies, ano-ano ba itong mga ahensya na ito? Puwede niyo ba kami tulungan sa aspeto na ito. If you want to collaborate with relevant agencies, LGUs, ano ito eh, ito yung isa sa mga nahihirapan ako dahil it is not just legal, it is also cultural,” she said.

“In terms of owning property… I want to know paano ba ang sistema niyo. Right now kailangan natin ma-harmonize ‘yun sa laws because and land dapat titulo eh. Ang sitwasyon dito, wala tayong ganoon. We really need to collaborate with the registry of deeds thorugh the DOJ.”

Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF), which supported communities displaced during the 2017 Marawi siege, said they would continue to fund its partners here in the Philippines.

“Even as bad people continue to do bad things… GCERF will be here to support you,” said Khalid Koser, GCERF executive director.