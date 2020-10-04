Advocates launch app for rights, with advice on what to do when arrested

MANILA - Press freedom and human rights advocates have released an app that informs citizens about their rights and what to do if they are getting arrested, detained or searched by state security forces.

The Foundation for Media Alternatives (FMA), together with the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG) released last Sept. 29 the FMA Know Your Rights app on the Google Play Store.

The free app is an offline mobile version of the Know Your Rights primer developed by FLAG and translated to Filipino by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism.

FMA said it developed the app, together with Terravibe, to make the primer more accessible to mobile users.

Users can browse the primer to know about their basic rights, what to do when their house or office is being searched, what do when arrested or worry that you might be summarily executed, or when you are being detained.

Users can also switch the app to either Filipino or English.

The app doesn't require any special permissions from users and can be used offline.