MANILA—Vice-President Leni Robredo's plan for the 2022 elections could be a factor for the Dutertes and whether they will push through with their candidacies, an election lawyer said Thursday.

"Ang kutob ko lang, baka magwi-withdraw naman si President Duterte. Unang-una, kasi base sa survey, mukhang si Tito Sotto is overwhelming, favorite ngayon," he told Teleradyo.

(My hunch is that President Duterte will withdraw his candidacy. First, because according to the survey, Tito Sotto is currently the favorite.)

"Pangalawa, alam ko naman may delicadeza naman siguro ang pamilyang 'yan dahil sa 'yan baka tine-testing lamang nila kung ano ang pagtanggap ng tao. O kaya baka nililihis nila ang kanilang mga kalaban.

(Second, this family has delicadeza so they may just be testing the waters. Or they may just be trying to distract their rivals.)

"Ang hinihintay kasi dito si Leni Robredo. Kung ano ang desisyon nito at sino ang kaniyang magiging vice president. Naghihintayan sila."

(They are waiting for Leni Robredo to decide and who is going to be her vice president. They are just waiting.)

Macalintal said Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio could only use the same surname substitution rule in case of disqualification or death.

"Kung may mangyayari sa kanila, kasi 'yung same surname lang na 'yun, 'yun ay mag-apply lamang kapag ang kandidato ay namatay after November 15. O kaya na-disqualify after November 15," he said.

(If something happens to them, because the same surname rule, it will only apply if the candidate dies after November 15. Or if they get disqualified after November 15.)

Based on election laws, the deadline for substitution or withdrawal of candidacy is on November 15.

"Basta hindi lumalampas ng November 15, puwede pa ring magpalit ng pag-iisip 'yung nasabing mga kandidato," Macalintal said.

(As long as it's not beyond November 15, candidates can still change their mind.)

1Sambayan on Thursday picked Robredo as its presidential candidate, encouraging its members to rally behind the presumptive opposition nominee in a bid to defeat administration candidates.

Robredo, however, has not made up her mind.

Duterte has earlier expressed his intention to run for vice president. Recent surveys also showed daughter Sara as the public's top presidential bet, even as she said she would not run.