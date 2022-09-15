COTABATO CITY — A Mindanao-based civil society group which earlier urged the Commission on Elections to postpone Saturday’s plebiscite on the division of Maguindanao province will now place its energies on observing the conduct of the polls.

The Interfaith Movement For Peaceful And Clean Elections (IM4PEACE) had called for a two-month deferment in the plebiscite early this month.

They said the period between the announcement of the plebiscite date last July and the September schedule was too short for residents to scrutinize the split and make informed votes.

Goldy Omelio, IM4PEACE co-coordinator, told ABS-CBN News they had not monitored any community discussions held on the pros and cons of dividing the province during the run-up to the plebiscite.

Instead, they have only seen tarpaulins put up across roads encouraging residents to vote “yes” on Saturday.

“Lumalabas na rito sa consultations na luto na ‘yong resulta ng plebisito, so magse-say ‘yes’ na lang. ‘Yong isa is magka-cast ng vote during plebisito dahil ayon sa desisyon ng barangay kapitan or ng mayor,” Omelio said in an interview.

“If ‘yan ang titingnan mo, ‘yan ay hindi magandang basehan doon sa pagbigay mo ng desisyon dahil nakabase sa kung kaninong desisyon. Dapat kasi every time you cast your vote it should be based sa anong kaalaman mo sa batas na ‘yon.”

Most local officials, including the provincial leadership of Maguindanao, support the ratification of Republic Act 11550, which will create Maguindanao Del Norte and Maguindanao Del Sur.

They said it would help bring government services closer to far-flung areas of the province.

IM4PEACE’s 200 volunteers, spread mostly across 6 towns in Maguindanao’s first district, plan to zoom in on scenarios such as as they monitor the plebiscite.

“Ang ilu-look out namin disenfranchisement ng vote, kasi very common ‘yan dito sa Maguindanao province, pagdating mo sa presinto, mayroon nang nakaboto sa pangalan, o nawawala sa listahan ng botante ang pangalan mo,” Omelio added.

“Hindi pa namin zine-zero out ang violence na pwede mangyari. And isa pa, whether ang mga tao sa komunidad ay talagang nag-cast ng kanilang vote, whether they go to the precincts.”

Omelio admitted that while they still believe the plebiscite to be ill-timed, they know they cannot stop it.

Instead, they tried to hold their own discussions with members and their communities.

She also clarified they are not taking sides for or against splitting the province.

COMELEC: MORE THAN ENOUGH TIME

But Atty. Udtog Tago, Maguindanao’s provincial election supervisor, said residents have had more than enough time to be exposed to discussions on the province.

He noted that for 2 years, part of the province had already been separated as Shariff Kabunsuan before it was nullified by the Supreme Court.

The passing of the law providing for the plebiscite also generated discussions, Tago said.

“When this law was still a bill proposed in Congress, nagkaroon ng mga public hearings na hatiin ang Maguindanao sa dalawa. Nag-a-attend ang mga tao. Alam na alam na ng tao. Bago mag-eleksyon ng 2022, mayroon nang pronouncement na magkakaroon ng plebesito,” Tago told ABS-CBN News.

He added that an intense information drive had also been conducted before the plebiscite.

“Sa tingin namin ‘yong hinihingi nilang 2 months, what for? Kung information, alam naman iyan, alam na alam nang tao ‘yan. Kung sinasabi preparasyon, ano pa ang kailangan i-prepare, prepared naman kami,” Tago said.

The national poll body already said it was all systems go for the election, with ballots and paraphernalia already distributed to the municipal level.

Beginning Friday until the plebiscite day on Saturday, any form of campaigning for or against dividing Maguindanao is prohibited.

But Omelio still urged Maguindanaoans to still think and discuss for themselves the impact of a vote that she says will affect their futures, even if it is not overtly for any side.

Above all, she added, it was important for residents to cast their votes on Saturday.

“Whether mag-decide kayo ng ‘yes’ or ‘no’, lumabas, bumoto pa rin batay sa inyong kaalaman,” Omelio said.

