DOH: 2nd booster still not recommended to general public

Residents receive their COVID-19 booster shot in Marikina City on July 22, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reiterated that second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines is not yet recommended for the general population.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, there's still no evidence that a fourth jab against the coronavirus will benefit the general public.

"Let me tell you again, the DOH recommends based on science and evidence, and right now, the science for second booster is not that complete for us to say na bibigyan kayo ng adequate benefit," she said in a press briefing.

"Kaya po hindi mairekomenda pa rin ng Department of Health."

Those eligible for second booster shots are health workers, senior citizens, and immunocompromised people.

This, as the country makes the wearing of face masks outdoors optional after 2 years into the pandemic.

Some health experts have raised concerns that easing the mask mandate would drive up COVID-19 infections.

The Philippines on Tuesday reported 1,574 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 3.9 million cases so far.

The latest figure showed that coronavirus infections were less than 3,000 for the third straight day.

Vergeire said those who have received their first booster shot are still protected from the disease.

"That would still protect you and continuously protects you from severe and critical [infection] hanggang 80 percent and that we can assure you," she added.

As of Sept. 12, almost 72.8 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease.

Of the figure, around 18.6 million have received their first booster dose while some 2.5 million have gotten their second booster shots.