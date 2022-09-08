IN PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth II, 70 years on the throne

Queen Elizabeth (second from left, future Queen Mother); her daughter Princess Elizabeth (fourth from left, future Queen Elizabeth II); Queen Mary (center), Princess Margaret (fifth from left) and the King George VI (right), pose at the balcony of the Buckingham Palace on May 12, 1937. Central Press/AFP/file

Queen Elizabeth II (left) accompanied by Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh waves to the crowd, June 2, 1953 after being crowned at Westminter Abbey in London. Elizabeth married the Duke of Edinburgh on November 20, 1947 and was proclaimed Queen in 1952 at age 25. Her coronation was the first worldwide televised event. Intercontinentale/AFP/file

Prime Minister Winston Churchill kisses on April 4, 1955 Queen Elizabeth II's hand, as she leaves 10 Downing Street in London, after a dinner given by Churchill. STF/AFP/file

Undated picture showing Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, with their two children, Charles, Prince of Wales, and Princess Anne. AFP/file

A picture dated September 4, 1997 shows Queen Elizabeth II joining her grandson Prince Harry and son and heir Prince Charles as they view the floral tributes for the late Diana, Princess of Wales at the Queen's Balmoral estate following evening church service, in Balmoral, Scotland. Ian Stewart, EPA-EFE/file

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall outside St George's Chapel, Windsor after the blessing of their civil wedding April 9, 2004, with Queen Elizabeth II. Stefan Rousseau, EPA/file

Queen Elizabeth II observes the competing horses during the Windsor Royal Horse Show, in Windsor near London, May 13, 2016. Facundo Arrizabalaga, EPA/file

Charles, the Prince of Wales; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex; Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the RAF100 parade celebrations in London on July 10, 2018. STR UK and Ireland out Shutterstock out/EPA-EFE/file

Queen Elizabeth II stands with the President and First Lady of the US Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, along with the Duke of Edinburgh, in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle ahead of a private lunch hosted by the Queen. UK and Ireland Out, EPA/POOL