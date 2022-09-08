Vaccine panel chief bullish on inhalable COVID vaccine

Business process ioutsourcing (BPO) employees receive their vaccine booster at the Rockwell Business Center in Mandaluyong City on September 7, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The head of the Philippines’ vaccine expert panel is confident that the new inhalable COVID-19 vaccine developed by China-based CanSino Biologics will be effective in the fight against the virus.

The needle-free vaccine — which can be stored and administered more easily than intramuscular jabs — will be given through a nebuliser, the company had said.

Dr. Nina Gloriani said compared to a regular COVID-19 jab, the new inhalable vaccine mimics the transmission of the coronavirus, as it goes straight to an individual’s airway or respiratory tract when administered.

“So, sa ngayon ang ating mga bakuna sa COVID ay lahat injectable ‘no, ini-inject sa atin; itong inhaler ay lalanghapin natin, so mayroon siyang parang atomizer," she said during a public briefing.

"'Yong mga may hika na, iyong may ginagamit silang parang nebulizer or turbohaler, ganoon iyong mangyayari dito. So, ang gagawin nito, diretso sa airway, sa respiratory tract iyong vaccine, hindi i-inject.

"Mas mabuti ito, kasi ginagaya niya iyong way ng transmission ng virus. So, di ba nakukuha natin ang COVID by aerosolization, iyong inhalation,” she added.

While the inhalable vaccines only use about one-fifth of the dose of COVID-19 vaccines, these are found to still be effective in producing neutralizing antibodies, she said.

“Kasi ito, tinatawag nating mucosal immunity, nagiging systemic immunity din; doon sa airway, localized na immune response, pupunta din doon sa bloodstream. So, mas maganda ito kaysa kung injectable, walang mucosal immunity ang injectable, iyon lang sa blood,” she explained.



Inhable vaccines may not only protect the individual from disease, but also prevent the actual transmission of the virus, she said.

“Sa nakikita natin, kasi maganda iyong causal immunity ang nai-stimulate, kasi iyan iyong magri-reduce ng transmission."

"Sa ngayon, 'yung ating mga bakuna na injectable against disease iyan, ang proteksiyon niya is against disease. So, ito magpo-protect against transmission infection, so mas maganda siya. So, titingnan din natin.”

Individuals who have taken the inhalable vaccines do not also experience the side effects associated with COVID jabs, Gloriani said.

She noted that there would be no pain associated with the new mode of vaccination but one may experience "very mild" fever.

"Maganda ang kaniyang safety profile at iyong kanilang studies dito sa mga nabigyan na nitong bakuna na ito; walang diperensiya except iyong pain, wala talaga lalo iyong pain kasi walang injection. Fever, medyo baka may headache, pero kaunti rin lang, grade one o mild,” she said.

CanSino Biologics has yet to file for an emergency use authorization with the Philippine Food and Drug Administration.

Scientists in several countries including Cuba, Canada and the United States are also trialling inhalable COVIC=D-19 vaccines.

China has so far approved eight other locally manufactured injectable vaccines since 2020.

-- with a report from Agence France-Presse