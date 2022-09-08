Commuters wait for a ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Aug. 30, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Easing rules on mask-wearing in outdoor settings may not affect the country's COVID-19 situation, a think tank said Thursday.

According to OCTA Research fellow Dr. Butch Ong, the risk of COVID-19 transmission in outdoor places is lower.

"Maaaring hindi ganun kahabagyang maapektuhan ang ating mga numero over the next few weeks, but of course, tingnan natin ang mga datos natin these coming days," he said in a televised briefing.

But Ong called on intensifying preventive measures and encouraged the public to get vaccinated. He also urged those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to refrain from going outside.

The government's pandemic task force has recommended lifting the outdoor mask mandate, after 2 years into the pandemic.

In a statement, the DOH said IATF Resolution No. 1, s. 2022 was "only recommendatory" and was submitted to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his consideration.

"The position of the DOH is for us to continue on masking, but there were several data that were presented also that led to this decision," DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

"We needed to balance between the health and economy, and what we have compromised would be, this will be done among low-risk individuals and in low-risk settings."

Optional masking will only be done outdoors, in settings where it is not crowded, and in settings where there is good ventilation, the DOH said.

The relaxed mask use will also be done among low-risk individuals. This exempts the elderly, those with comorbidities, children, and those having COVID-19 symptoms, it added.