MANILA — A new study suggested that there was an "overwhelming acceptance" of pregnancy among young Filipino women who had experienced it.

The qualitative study by Oxfam Pilipinas interviewed 39 women aged 15 to 24 from low-income communities in Metro Manila, the Cordilleras, Central Luzon, Davao, Bicol, and the Visayas.

"There was an overwhelming acceptance of pregnancy among young women who had experienced it," according to the study conducted last year.

"The responses ranged from having little option but to continue the pregnancy, to a sense of moral obligation or acceptance of a blessing or divine gift, to a clear desire to start their own family at what is generally perceived by society as an ‘early’ age," it added.

All research participants also agreed that "motherhood is a woman’s most important role in society," said the study.

Researchers said some participants also considered pregnancy as a "blessing or divine gift."

For them, "pregnancy is a blessing because it was something they did not ask for, and not easily accessible to other women, yet was 'given' to them," the researchers wrote.

Another factor for the pregnancy acceptance was the lack of abortion clinics.

The practice is still illegal in the Philippines, a predominantly Catholic country, although unsafe abortion methods thrive and endanger the lives of women.

A Social Weather Stations survey conducted last year showed that more than half of Filipinos believed that teen pregnancy was the most important problem of women.

One of the participants in the Oxfam study admitted that she had tried abortifacients sold on the black market when she had her first pregnancy at 14.

"When the attempt failed, she accepted the pregnancy, also as, 'Nandiyan na,'" said the study.

Pregnancy also became acceptable to some young women after their partners and families signified a commitment to supporting them in raising their child, the study found.

A 16-year-old participant told the researchers in Filipino, "I used to tell my boyfriend that I would get an abortion if he got me pregnant."

"But I decided not to because many supported my pregnancy. My boyfriend said he was going to be responsible. I decided to keep it," she continued.

The researchers added that while sexual initiation could lead to pregnancies, teenagers' acceptance of pregnancies is distinct from the situation that led to their sexual initiation.

"The impression that teenagers are irrational and unknowing is simply wrong," they said.

"Individual sexual agency and the acceptability of pregnancy are linked to teenagers’ embodiment, their keen awareness of bodily sensations, and physical and emotional desires for intimacy, connection, and safety, for themselves and the people they care about, including their children," researchers added.

But the study also warned that young women "may be at risk of coercion and abuse from older or more mature partners."

"Without a clear and comprehensive vocabulary for their pleasures and their needs, adolescent girls and young women are unable to express consent and enforce their refusal," the study said.

"In taking an unexpected pregnancy to term, and in raising children, they limit their social or economic opportunities, while being expected to be good mothers who will put the well-being of their children above anything else," it added.

