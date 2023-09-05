Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - For the first time, the cyclist and the former policeman who got involved in a viral road rage incident faced off at the Senate, as the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs conducted a probe into the incident.

Allan Bandiola, the cyclist, and Wilfredo Gonzales, the former cop, admitted that they amicably settled after the incident happened on Aug. 8 - way before the video of Gonzales' hitting and pulling out of a gun made the rounds on social media.

"Nagkamay na po kami, niyakap ko nga po siya. Okay na po sa akin iyon... Pati iyong anak niya, kinamayan ko kasi walang samaaan ng loob. Ayaw kong magtanim ng sama ng loob," Bandiola explained.

While Gonzales said, "Humihingi po ako ng tawad sa parte pong iyon, pambabatok ko at iyong pagbunot ko at pagkasa ko. Humihingi po ako ng tawad sa lahat, hindi lang po sa kanya, sa lahat po sa inyo."

But they have different accounts as to how the incident led to hitting and pulling out of a gun.

According to Bandiola, before people saw the much publicized video, their vehicles already struck each other in Welcome Rotonda, boundary of Manila and QC.

In the cyclist's version, they are both inside the bike lane, and he tapped on Gonzales' car to avoid completely tripping while he hit the vehicle.

They encountered each other again in Quezon Avenue - Gonzales is still in the bike lane, where he cut Bandiola.

"Nabangga ko na iyong gilid ng kotse niya. Hindi ko na po sinagot si G. Gonzales kasi nga alam ko mainit na po ang ulo. Iba na iyong itsura niya, alam mo iyong may galit na po talaga sa mukha niya, siguro dahil na rin sa pagod, sa edad na rin po. Hindi po ako nagalit. Noong nakita ko po siya na galit, wala rin po mangyayari dahil ang taong galit pag kinausap niyo sigurado walang patutunguhan iyong usapan," Bandiola said.

Gonzales recalls the incident differently.

"Kumalabog po iyong kotse ko. Tiningnan ko sa salamin kung anong nakabangga sa akin... Nakita ko, bisikleta. Minura niya ako ng PI. Sabi niya, PI, g*go ka, kung hindi ka ba naman huminto ng bigla, hindi ka mabibigla... Ang nagpainit ng ulo ko, pagbalik ko sa kanya ng mura, habang nakatayo ako ang ginawa niya, sinuntok niya iyong bubong ng kotse ko, na nakaguwantes siya ng pang-motorsiklo, iyong knuckles," he said.

Senators were unconvinced about Gonzales' allegation that Bandiola was wearing knuckles, as they showed a portion of the viral video where the latter was not seen wearing gloves.

Bandiola also denied this claim, as Gonzales insisted that the biker wore it on his right hand - but committee chairperson Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa further expressed his discontent of the explanation.

"Biker din ako, pag magsuot ka ng gloves na may hard knuckles tapos siklista ka, para kang g*go... Hindi mo man kailangan iyan sa bisikleta, pang motor iyan... Sana huwag tayo mag-manufacture ng istorya dito. Regardless kung nasabi mo na iyan sa ibang forum na naniniwala sila, not in my committee. You cannot fool this committee," he said.

'CITIZEN'S ARREST?'

But how did the incident lead to hitting and pulling out of a gun?

According to Gonzales, "Gusto kong i-implement iyong citizen's arrest dahil sinuntok ako at minura... Hindi po ako nakapagpigil na mabatukan siya kasi nga po ang haba ng habulan namin... Dinepensa ko lang po iyong sarili ko at 45 degrees lang po... Pag gusto lang din natin i-disable iyong tao if ever susunggaban niya ako."

Bandiola shared, "Susugurin ko sana siya. Kasi reaksyon ko, gumalaw ako ng ganoon e, kasi binatukan niya ako. Reaksyon ko po talaga iyon. May baril kaya hindi na, umatras po ako. Baril po iyon, wala akong panama doon."

Based on blotter reports obtained by Sen. JV Ejercito, complaints have been repeatedly filed against Gonzales in the barangay.

"It seems that Mr. Gonzales has an anger management problem. Sa barangay lang po nila, marami ho blotter concerning Mr. Gonzales. I have here summary of cases involving Mr. Gonzales... Merong robbery, frustrated homicide, obstruction, perjury, grave threat, violation of PD1866, grave coercion, and life threat," he said.

Gonzales was ranked PO1, before being dismissed from being a policeman after over 20 years in service.

He appealed to the committee for help in his previous cases.

"Gusto ko ho sanang ipakita sa inyo ito para tulungan niyo ako, tulungan iyong pamilya ko, exonerated po ako noong na-dismiss po ako," he said, teary-eyed.

But Dela Rosa said he must still return his retirement pay.

"Very unique iyong situation niya. He was retired compulsarily at the age of 56 in 2016. Pero na-commit iyong kanyang offense 2012 ba o 2013, tumakbo iyong kaso hanggang finally nagkaroon ng decision noong 2017... Dismissed siya, 2018. So as far as the PNP in concerned, dismissed siya sa serbisyo hindi siya retired with good standing... So binabawi ng PNP iyong pera,i-refund niya dapat... Kung hindi niya ibalik, another kaso na naman.... because that's government money," he said.

Meanwhile, Bandiola said he now has peace of mind.

"Alam naman po niya siguro kung ano iyong totoo at hindi, maraming nakakilala sa akin, alam nila kung anong klaseng tao ako. Gumaan na po ang pakiramdam, at least naipahayag ko po iyong side ko," he told reporters in a chance interview after the probe.

After all, for lawmakers, this is not simply about the cyclist and the former policeman - but about every pedestrian and motorist who must be given and usable roads.

"Ilagay natin sa road rage iyong higher punishment. Para bang drunk driving, mas mataas iyong kanyang penalty as compared to reckless driving... As a deterrent ay reclusion perpetua," Dela Rosa said in a press conference.

For Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, a special law must be passed and the government itself must file cases against those who are stubborn on roads.