PH joins other countries to preserve ecosystems

MANILA – Following years of destruction of various resources and ecosystems, the Philippines is now part of a global effort to developing and implementing a wide array of measures to conserve its diverse ecosystems.

The country is among a list of 190 countries that have pledged to work with stakeholders to protect at least 30% of the planet’s land and water ecosystems by 2030, an initiative more commonly known as 30x30.

The holistic protection of the earth’s ecosystem means that action must start at a national and, even more importantly, domestic level.

Among the most essential actions to achieve this is land and marine conservation that prioritizes species facing extinction, increasing coverage of effectively managed protected areas and protecting natural ecosystem services like freshwater.

Experts said the 30% goal gives the planet a chance to recover and protect millions of species from extinction.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources is said to be in consultation with at least 100 representatives from government agencies, non-government organizations, academic institutions, indigenous peoples and local communities for conservation planning and sustainable financial solutions and innovations.

The DENR has drafted an administrative order that aims to lay out the guidelines on the identification and recognition of other effective area-based conservation measures (OECMs).

DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga said the department’s initiatives together with stakeholders are only the beginning of more tedious work “from community experts’ consultations all the way to the validation of managed and conserved areas that accrue to the Philippines contribution and many other programs within and beyond participatory policy-making.”

“I am positive that from here until 2030 and beyond, our individual actions and the partnerships we forged for the areas we have and will conserve, will enable us to transcend our targets,” she said.

The Philippines is said to be home to over 70% of the world’s plant and animal species making it one of the 17 mega-biodiverse countries in the world. Unfortunately, it is also a biodiversity hotspot where at least 700 species are threatened. This apart from the fact that it is also one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change.