Students walk toward their respective classrooms as the school year 2023-2024 opens at the Corazon Aquino Elementary School in Quezon City on Aug. 29, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — While many students were eager to go back to school on Tuesday, some early learners cried, threw tantrums, and even tried to run away due to the unfamiliar environment.

In President Corazon C. Aquino Elementary School (PCCAES) in Quezon City, some kindergarten students appeared to show signs of separation anxiety, particularly those who were attending in-person classes for the first time.

"May ilang mga kinder, Grade 1 to 3 na nagkakaroon minsan ng separation anxiety kasi lalo na ‘yong mga batang galing sa private school o galing sa ibang school," PCCAES Principal Wilma Rosal told ABS-CBN News.

(There are some kindergartners, Grades 1 to 3 who sometimes have separation anxiety, especially children who came from private schools or from other schools.)

Separation anxiety is common for children between 6 months to 3 years old, and knowing the child's personality is vital in assessing their emotional and mental needs, child psychotherapist Lillian Gui said.

"Depende sa bata ang adjustment period kasi may mga madaling makakuha ng kalaro. Pero kung mahiyain, medyo mas matagal," Gui said.

(The adjustment period depends on the child because there are some who easily get playmates. But if they are shy, it will take a little longer.)

Gui said children will eventually adjust to the situation of being separated from their parents or caregivers.

"For a parent with kids na mas sensitive, huwag ipilit na i-compare with other kids. Huwag sabihin na, 'Oh yung ibang bata pumapasok na sa school, ikaw umiiyak ka pa.' Never do that kasi that is underestimating and teaching the child to be helpless," Gui added.

(For a parent with kids who are more sensitive, don't compare them with other kids. Don't say, 'Other children are going to school and you are still crying.' Never do that because that is underestimating and teaching the child to be helpless.)

Gui also reminded parents to respect their child’s feelings and involve them in decision-making. Giving assurance that they will meet again at the end of the day will also boost the child’s morale, she said.

"Intindihin natin ‘yong bata. Dapat dahan-dahan… Kung hindi pa siya ready, maybe the mother can talk to the teacher to come up with a solution on how to help the child. Iba ang encourage sa pinipilit. Sometimes, ‘yong batang pinaka-iyakin turns out to be the most intelligent child in the classroom because ‘yong kanilang feelings and sensitivities nila are met," Gui explained.

(Let's understand the child. It should be slow... If they're not ready, maybe the mother can talk to the teacher to come up with a solution on how to help the child. Encouragement is different from coercion. Sometimes, the child who cries the most turns out to be the most intelligent child in the classroom because their feelings and sensitivities are met.)

Meanwhile, Rosal said they expect these behaviors to persist at least for the first week of the school year, but she expressed confidence that teachers are well-equipped to handle such situations.

"Siguro, aside sa may workshop, tinutulungan sila para ma-manage ang sitwasyon. Dapat multi-tasking sa gawain. Dapat matiyaga sa mag-aaral… Dapat ang mga guro, friendly. Dapat teach with a smile, teach with a heart. Dapat ang mga bata they feel that they belong to that classroom, they feel that they belong to one family," Rosal added.

(Maybe, aside from the workshop, they should get help in managing the situation. Perhaps, they should be adept at multi-tasking and be patient with students... Teachers must be friendly. They should teach with a smile, teach with a heart. The children should feel that they belong in that classroom, they feel that they belong to one family.)

Rosal said parents' guidance is crucial in preparing their children for school. She said parents can share their fond memories from school and take the opportunity to talk about their child’s feelings about going to school. And helping them build friendships with classmates can also aid in their adjustment from home to school.



According to United Nations' children agency UNICEF, playing pretend school at home might also help the child build their own idea of going to school.

On Tuesday, over 22.676 million public school students in the Philippines returned to classrooms for the first day of classes.