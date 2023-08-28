Maintenance personnel clean the Bonifacio Shrine also known as the Kartilya ng Katipunan in Manila on August 29, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - As the Philippines commemorates the contributions of its heroes this Monday, National Heroes’ Day, there are still those whose heroism are not yet widely recognized.

Among these lesser known historical figures are some women who dedicated their lives for the country in their own ways.

Based on data from the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), there are 411 markers commemorating historical personalities across the country.

Of this number, 258 are for historic men, while 44 are for women. This means that for every seven monument, shrine, markers or landmarks honoring a male historical figure, there is one one dedicated for a woman, according to ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

Of the 44 markers for women, 11 are for those who assisted in the revolution against Spain, and in World War II. The rest are public intellectuals - doctors, educators, writers - who fought for women’s place in society, ABS-CBN IRG added.

The first markers for a woman were placed in 1955, dedicated to Olivia Salamanca, a physician, and Marcela Agoncillo, known as one of the women who made the country’s first flag.

For history professor Janet Reguindin-Estella, monuments and markers are ways of institutionalizing our memory as a nation, and it also gives us a sense of identity.

Thus, having more markers and monuments for male historical figures is a reflection of general trend in Philippine history, which tends to focus more on men.

“So ibig sabihin, kung karamihan dito, or kung kulang, halimbawa, ‘yung mga babae, ibig sabihin, tingin ko, repleksiyon ito ng napakapatriyarkal pa rin natin na pagtingin sa konsepto ng kabayanihan. At ‘yung identidad natin bilang nation, nakaugnay pa rin siya, nakaangkla pa rin doon sa lakas ng isang lalaki,” she said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

(This means that if there is a lack of monuments and markers for women, then it is a reflection that we still have a patriarchal view of heroism. And our identity as a nation, it is still anchored on the strength of men.)

“Hindi siya usapin ng kumpetisyon ano, pero parang ang tingin ko hindi nabibigyan ng sapat na pagkilala ‘yung role din ng kababaihan,” she added.

(It’s not an issue of competition, but I believe the contributions of women are not given enough recognition.)

The apparent gender gap in monuments and markers is also a reflection of the general perspective in the country’s historical narrative.

“Usually naman doon sa flow ng narrative ng Philippine history, talagang marginalized talaga ‘yung women. So in reality, pareho sa teksto at sa realidad, alam natin na may ganyang, kumbaga, hindi pantay na pagkilala doon sa contributions ng kababaihan,” said Reguindin-Estella, who completed her BA, MA and Ph.D in History from the University of the Philippines.

(Women are usually marginalized in the narrative of Philippine history. So both in text and in reality, we know there is a somewhat unequal recognition to the contributions of women in history.)

She said that this also shows how women in Philippine history are often recognized based on their male counterparts, and not based on their own achievements and contributions.

“Resulta ito noong hindi pagtutok, pagpokus doon sa role ng kababaihan, at doon sa oryentasyon, depinisyon natin ng kabayahinan ay nakatutok doon sa kalalakihan,” Reguindin-Estella said.

(This is due to the lack of focus on the role of women, as well as the male-centered definition of heroism.)

REDEFINING ‘HEROISM’

Recognizing all forms of heroism, which is not based on strength or historical period, is also important.

“Siguro ang goal natin ay ipakita na hindi monopolyo ng lakas na pisikal ‘yung kabayanihan,” Reguindin-Estella said.

(Maybe the goal is to show that heroism does not only mean physical strength.)

“For me, sa paglalagay natin ng mga monumento ng kababaihan, kinikilala natin na ang kabayanihan walang kinikilala na gender, walang kinikilalang panahon. Hindi lang siya usapin ng babae, lalaki. Pagkilala rin siya sa iba’t ibang period at iba’t ibang porma ng kabayanihan,” she added.

(I believe that by putting up monuments and markers for women, we recognize that heroism is not based on gender, or based on historical period. It’s not an issue of being a man or woman. It is also recognizing the different historical perios, and the different forms of heroism.)

WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE

One way to recognize the contributions of women in history is to naturally include them in the historical narrative, and not just a part of it.

“Ang hirap buwagin noong tradisyunal, at ‘yung institutionalized na way kung paano natin i-recognize ‘yung “kabayanihan” ng mga Filipino in general. Pero tingin ko, ‘yung unang step talaga is ‘yung pagbabago doon sa flow ng textbooks, Philippine history textbooks eh. Kumbaga parang ang main narrative pa rin, ang kabayanihan ay puro kalalakihan ang bida, tapos mayroon kang, halimbawa, kababaihan sa Katipunan,” Reguindin-Estella said.

(It is difficult to change the traditional and institutionalized way of recognizing “heroism” in general, but the first step is to change the flow of Philippine history textbooks. The main narrative still focuses on the heroism of men, and then you have the women in Katipunan.)

“Parang nilu-look forward ko ‘yung parang ang Philippine history narrative natin, hindi na kailangang i-specify na ito, babae ito. Kasi kapag sinabi mong Andres Bonifacio, hindi mo naman sasabihing lalaking rebolusyonaryo eh. Parang normal siya na bahagi noong narrative at hindi kailangang hiwalay na sektor, at i-specify na, ito babae ‘to ah at sumama sa rebolusyon,” she added.

(I look forward to when we don’t need to specify women in the Philippine history narrative. Because when we say Andres Bonifacio, we don’t say he’s a male revolutionary. It should be a normal part of the narrative, not as a separate sector, and we don’t need to specify that this personality is a woman who joined the revolution.)

Another way to include more women in the historical narrative is for local government units to coordinate with educational and historical institutions, like the NHCP, to provide information about historical figures in their respective communities.

“Tingin ko, dapat mayroong matinding ugnayan ‘yung LGU, local government units, sa, let’s say, NHCP, halimbawa, para tukuyin, kasi posible, halimbawa, na mayroong mga bayani, mga personahe na hindi kilala, kasi hindi rin aware ‘yung lahat. Kasi tingin ko ‘yun ‘yung importance ng local history eh. Mayroong dynamics sa loob ng komunidad na hindi aware ‘yung iba pa, may contributions ‘yung isang babae doon na hindi pa nakikilala,” Reguindin-Estella explained.

(I believe the LGUs, local government units, should coordinate with, let’s say, NHCP, about local heroes, personalities that we are not yet aware of. I believe that is the importance of local history. There are dynamics within the community that others may not be aware of. There might be female personalities that we are not aware of.)

Historians and educators play a role in expanding the country’s historical narrative, by focusing not only on the Philippines’ political history, but on its social and cultural history as well.

“It’s a challenge na magsulat, o ‘yung lapit ng kasaysayan gawin nating cultural at social, kasi minsan hindi masyadong lumilitaw ‘yung role ng mga babae, lalo na sa political aspect. Kasi alam naman natin na sa kasaysayan ng Pilipinas, very political, at ang una talagang lilitaw, kalalakihan kasi in reality, sila naman talaga,” said Reguindin-Estella, who recently taught in the Ateneo and will soon be teaching in UP.

(It’s a challenge to write history, or to look more into the cultural and social aspect of history, because sometimes the role of women are not recognized. Because we focus on the political aspect, where there are more male figures.)

“Pero ‘pag tiningnan natin ‘yung ibang aspeto ng kasaysayan, sa hanay ng lipunan, kultura, sa edukasyon, halimbawa, doon lilitaw ‘yung mas maraming ambag ng kababaihan. So siguro mas lawakan lang ‘yung lapit na ginagamit natin sa pag-aaral ng kasaysayan,” she added.

(But if you look at other aspects of history, in society, culture and education, for example, we can see the contributions of women. So maybe we should look at history in a wider perspective.)

