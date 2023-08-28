NHCP urges Filipinos to respect, protect historical markers

A man checks the monument of Andres Bonifacio at the Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on August 29, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) has called on Filipinos to respect and protect historical markers.

According to the NHCP, there are more than 1,500 historical markers nationwide that were put up to explain the significance of the statues, shrines, or heritage sites.

But sadly, many of these markers have been neglected.

"Hindi natin maitatangi marami ang mga panandang pangkasaysayan na maaaring hindi na napapahalagahan ng community, maaaring nalimot na,” said Eufemio Agbayani III, historic development site officer of the NHCP.

"Sa kasamaang palad, napapabayaan. Nadudumihan, nakakalawang," he added.

One that seems to have been forgotten is an old house in Barangay 282 in Manila where General Antonio Luna, who fought in the Philippine-American war, was born. This once grand house is in disrepair, the flags are faded and worn. There is a shanty right beside the marker.

But the saddest part, according to its caretaker and barangay kagawad Elpidio Donato, no one from the government has visited the site for a long time.

"Mga taga-government wala na, maliban lang pag-birthday niya, noong araw ng panahon ni Mayor Lim...ngayon wala na," he said.

The government of Quezon City has someone guarding the site of the historic Cry of Pugad Lawin in Barangay Bahay Toro after some of the brass statues were stolen.

The Cry of Pugad Lawin signaled the start of the country’s revolution against Spain.

"Sinisira nila, ninanakaw ang rebulto, sinisira ang halaman," shared barangay resident Antonio Lumano said.

Many other markers are often just ignored.

Erika Montemayor and Abe Relenete walk by the statue and marker of Don Roman Ongpin at the heart of Binondo, Manila nearly every day. But both admit they don’t know who or what it stands for.

"Rebulto lang po ang alam namin," Montemayor said.

"Sign lang po na nasa Chinese town ganon," Relenete added.

Ongpin, who had one of the famous streets in Binondo named after him, was a Filipino-Chinese businessman who aided the Katipuneros during the 1896 revolution.

But it is a different story for the markers and statues of the popular heroes, many of which have become tourist sites, like the Andres Bonifacio shrine in Ermita, Manila, which is located right next to the Manila City Hall.

Visitors like Joy Santorcas said that such markers serve as reminders of our history.

"Maganda siya kasi reminds us of history, especially in Manila,” she said.

For Manila resident Michelle Villarias, the markers help Filipinos recall the sacrifices of the heroes who fought for Philippine independence.

"Para po maalala ang ginawa ng mga bayaning Pilipino para sa kalayaan, kapayapaan at sakripisyo po," she said.

Filipino public historian Xiao Chua said it is important that we take care of the historical sites.

"Tandaan natin yung mga marker na yan hindi lang yan bakal, hindi lang yan letra, may dahilan kung bakit nilagay diyan, ibig sabihin yung taong pinanganak diyan, o pangyayaring nangyari diyan ay may kahalagahan sa ating kasaysayan at isa sa mga bumubuo ng ating lipunan," Chua said.

The NHCP admits it cannot monitor these markers once turned over to the local government units or the communities. But it can provide technical assistance in the repair and restoration of these markers.

"Kung meron ko kayong nakikitang problema, ipagbigay alam niyo lang sa NHCP. We also encouraged local government unit na magkaroon ng inisyatiba na pangalagaan itong markers as simple as painting them pag nangangalawang na," Agbayani said.

The NHCP is calling on the public to treat these historical markers with pride and respect as these are important symbols of our history and identity as Filipinos.

