MANILA — At the Commission on Human Rights grounds Monday morning, children, some as young as 6, were getting an early reality check.

Aside from the singing and the games, organizers of Usapang Bulilit made sure these kids were also taught to contextualize what’s happening around them.

Children aged 6 to 17 gather at the Liwasang Bonifacio at the Commission on Human Rights on Monday morning for “Usapang Bulilit.” Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

What, for example, is the effect of fuel price hike, inflation and high rate of unemployment on their ability to buy school supplies, one facilitator asked the children.

How is the lack of teachers and classrooms affecting the children’s ability to read and comprehend?

Now on its third installment, Usapang Bulilit presented a frank discussion on the situation of Filipino children:

Out of the 44 million Filipino children, 23.9% or 9.3 million are living below the basic needs poverty line.

Some 1.48 million of children aged 5-17 are engaged in child labor.

Nine out of 10 children in grade 5 have difficulty reading, said the World Bank.

Only 4.3% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product is allocated to education instead of the 6% global standard.

Only 7,000 teachers will be hired this year when 30,000 teachers are needed.

Only a third of public school buildings are in good condition.

9 out of 10 children in gr. 5 have difficulty reading, says the World Bank.



Only 4.3% of PH's GDP is allocated to education instead of the 6% global standard.



Only 7,000 teachers will be hired this year; 30,000 are needed.



Only 1/3 of public school buildings are in good condn. pic.twitter.com/iizcQlxH0L — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) August 28, 2023

These were just some of the information the organizers shared to the children.

“Economic struggles are impacting children's well-being in profound ways. The stress of economic instability, hunger, and inadequate healthcare can leave lasting scars on their physical, mental, and emotional development,” organizer Salinlahi Alliance for Children’s Concerns explained in a statement.

The alliance is composed of various groups like the Children’s Rehabilitation Center and Parent’s Alternative for Early Childhood Care and Development, Inc.

Also part of the group are youth groups such as the Children’s Collective, the Salinlahi Youth, the Young Marikina Artists Collective and the Ecumenical Arts Collective.

During the activity, the children were encouraged to express their thoughts creatively in the form of murals depicting what the think concerns them the most.

Organizers also reminded the children about the plight of minors their age who were victims of human rights abuses and who ended up getting killed at the hands of law enforcers, like Kian delos Santos and Jemboy Baltazar. They offered flowers and candles, next to their paintings.

Organizers also reminded the children about the plight of minors their age who were victims of human rights abuses and who ended up getting killed at the hands of law enforcers, like Kian delos Santos and Jemboy Baltazar.



They offered flowers and candles. pic.twitter.com/kyOULKpb9R — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) August 28, 2023

Salinlahi Alliance urged the Philippine government to act immediately to ensure equitable access to education, stop price hikes, and provide decent work opportunities and comprehensive social support tp children.

“As a nation, we cannot afford to overlook the challenges faced by our youngest citizens,” it said.