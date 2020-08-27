ABS-CBN supporters rev up 'PIRMA Kapamilya' campaign for network's return to air

MANILA - Supporters of ABS-CBN Corp. said Thursday they would ramp up efforts to bring back the broadcast network on air through a people's initiative, taking upon themselves the "gargantuan task" of garnering 7 million signatures in the middle of a pandemic.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) will be setting up a pop-up display along Sgt. Esguerra Ave in Quezon City to allow the public to participate in the People's Initiative for Reforms and Movement for Action or PIRMA Kapamilya, its deputy secretary-general Raymund Villanueva said in a virtual forum.

"It's a gargantuan task pero napakalaki rin naman ng ating tagumpay kung sakali man maisulong itong people's initiative," he said.

(It's a gargantuan task but it's going to be a huge victory if we're able to pull off this people's initiative.)

ABS-CBN has laid off most of its workers after allies of President Duterte in the lower House rejected last month its application for a new 25-year franchise.

For Villanueva, the shutdown of the country's former leading media and entertainment company was Duterte's way of exacting personal vendetta, adding that it also curtailed the public's right to information.

"Maipapakita natin na ang tama ang magwawagi, ang hustisya ang mamamayani," he said.

(We will show that what's right will win, that justice will prevail.)

A group of volunteer citizens, composed of lawyers, professors, entrepreneurs and advocates, is also set to conduct home visits to let citizens sign the petition while observing health protocols.

"Hindi makatarungan na ipasara ang ABS-CBN sa mga isyu na nasagot naman," said University of the Philippines (UP) law professor and former Presidential Management Staff Undersecretary Herminio “Third” Bagro III.

(It is not right to close down ABS-CBN over issues that were answered.)

Bagro, one of PIRMA's convenors, said the 70 lawmakers who voted to deny ABS-CBN's franchise was "unfair and unjustified." It's now time for 7 million Filipinos to take matters into their own hands, he added.

REQUIREMENTS AND REFERENDUM

Far Eastern University (FEU) Institute of Law professor Eirene Jhone Aguila explained that the people's initiative would require the signatures of at least 3 percent of registered voters in each legislative district and at least 10 percent of total registered voters in the country.

Once the signatures are verified by the Commission on Elections (Comelec), the petition will trigger a referendum, where people will vote on the proposed measure, she said.

If a majority vote is obtained, the law will be published and immediately become effective.

The President, who had repeatedly threatened to close down ABS-CBN prior to the franchise vote, can't veto the bill, Aguila said.

"Hindi puwede i-veto. Gano'n siya ka-powerful... Confident kami na kaya natin itong gawin," she added.

(It cannot be vetoed. That's how powerful this is. We are confident that we can do this.)

PIRMA convenor Allan Pangilinan also assured the public that consent would be freely and voluntarily given. Personal data of those who sign the petition will also be secured, protected and used only for the purpose, he added.

"We will also be mindful of health concerns because of the pandemic... And we will be transparent and accountable," he added.

The petition can also be accessed and downloaded from www.pirma.ph. and social media pages of PIRMA Kapamilya.

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) shut down ABS-CBN's free TV and radio operations on May 5 after its franchise was left to expire on May 4 despite a long-pending renewal application at the House of Representatives.

A month later, it served 2 cease-and-desist orders, one for ABS-CBN's digital broadcast in Metro Manila and another for its sister company Sky Cable's direct-to-home satellite service nationwide.

In a resounding 70-11 vote on July 10, the House Committee on Legislative Franchises, dominated by Duterte's allies, junked ABS-CBN's franchise application because the "applicant was seen as undeserving of the grant of a legislative franchise."

ABS-CBN was first shut down in 1972 when dictator Ferdinand Marcos imposed martial law.

Some 48 years later, the network was forced off the air under the Duterte administration, which local and international groups condemned as a brazen attack on press freedom.

In the absence of a congressional franchise, the ABS-CBN group of companies, which employed 11,000 workers, has stopped the operations of a number of its businesses.