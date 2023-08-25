Ships are seen docked near a reclamation project in Manila, Philippines on August 12, 2023. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) two days earlier suspended several reclamation projects in Manila Bay due to their potential environmental and social impacts. Basilio Sepe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Rising sea levels is a phenomenon happening across the world. But an expert warns that the rise experienced along Metro Manila’s coastline is much higher.

Since the 1900s, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration has recorded an average of 3.4 millimeter global sea level rise annually.

Metro Manila’s sea level is logging numbers three times higher. In a span of almost six decades, sea level along the region has risen by 0.8 meters.

Engr. Dennis Bringas, National Mapping and Resource Information Authority’s chief of the Physical Oceanography Division, explains that aside from global warming which contributes to a rise in sea levels through the melting of glacier sheets, the reason behind Metro Manila’s figures is mainly manmade.

“Sa Metro Manila,1965 nagkaroon ng mga buildings, maraming pumunta sa Manila. So nagkaroon ng mga deepwell. So yung subsidence, pumapasok na. Kung hindi maganda ang structure sa lupa, bumababa yun, tinatanggal mo ang tubig sa ilalim eh. Sa bigat ng mga buildings at population, eh di nagko-contribute ng subsidence yan,” he said.

(In 1965, buildings began to be built in Metro Manila. People also started to flock to the area. So deepwells were made which then caused land subsidence. If the ground’s structure wasn’t good, it drops because water was extracted. Buildings are also very heavy, and the population is high, which also contributed to subsidence.)

Deforestation, water impoundments and alteration of landscapes are also among the reasons why sea level has been observed to rise more and more.

“Ang interval lang ng high tide, mga 3-6 hours sa Manila Bay. So walang pagkakataon na lumabas yan kung na-impede yung natirang flow ng rivers or canals natin.”

(The interval of high tide in Manila Bay is around three to six hours. So there’s no opportunity for water from the rivers and canals to flow out.)

While many remain oblivious of the disastrous effects of rising waters, Bringas says it might not take long for them to notice. Its biggest impact, he says, is the displacement of communities living near waterways.

“Sa'n mo dadalhin ang population na malapit sa coastline? So pupunta sila towards land. Problema ngayon, saan ire-relocate yung mga tao. Yung kabuhayan malapit sa dagat, maapektuhan. Magiging economic problem ng gobyerno ang pagre-relocate sa mga iyan.”

(Where will you bring those living near the coastline? They will move inland. So the problem now is relocating them. Their livelihoods that are near the ocean will also be affected. So it will be an economic problem that the government will face.)

Some areas in Bulacan, a part of which lies along the Manila Bay Area, are already beginning to feel the effects of the inundation of land. But Bringas says rising waters is just one of the many factors. The ground’s geologic form also contributes to why waters recede slowly if not at all.

In other parts of the country, sea level rise, though observable, is much closer to the global average. In the last 76 years, waters in Legaspi have risen by an average of 6 millimeters per year. In Davao, that figure is 3.6 millimeters. Cebu logged the lowest average rise at 1.2 millimeters.

Bringas said all sectors of society must work together in order to delay, if not completely stop sea level rise.

RELATED VIDEO