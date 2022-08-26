Sen. Robin Padilla presides over the second hybrid hearing of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes Friday, August 26, 2022. Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB

MANILA — Constitutional reform advocates on Friday insisted the need to amend the country's 35-year old Charter, alleging that politicians have learned to "play around" with the laws.

During the second hearing of the Senate committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, panel chairperson Sen. Robin Padilla asked Charter change (Cha-cha) proponents if the 1987 Constitution, in their view, is already "corrupted."

"Sinasabi mo ba na na-corrupt na? Hindi ka na naniniwala na kaya pa ng 1987 Constitution? Sabi mo kasi parang alam na ng mga politician laruin ang Constitution," Padilla asked.

Center for Excellence in Local Governance (CELG) official Eric de Torres agreed.

"Naka-adapt at naka-adjust na ang mga politiko sa sistema kaya kailangan nang baguhin," he said.

Meanwhile, CoRRECT Movement co-founder Orion Dumdum blamed the framers of the 1987 Constitution for the lack of economic growth in the Philippines, calling the Charter's economic provisions "protectionist."

"We were making things worse [with] our protectiveness... Ang Constitution natin dapat nang baguhin... Mali at minadali ang pagsulat ng 1987 Constitution. Naging maging mas malala ang pagiging protectionist natin," he said.

Dumdum said it is about time to revisit the country's "60-40" rule that prohibits foreign entities from investing in certain economic areas.

But lawyer Christian Monson, one of the framers of the Constitution, insisted that Charter change would not resolve the country's woes.

"Why are we going to change the Constitution... when we haven’t tried implementing fully the Constitution and empowering the local government?" he said.

He repeated his view that dismantling the political dynasties that currently dominate the country's political system should be prioritized over Cha-cha.

"Pass the legislation like the anti-dynasty, like changing the party-list system, and see which works," he suggested.

Padilla vowed to conduct another set of hearings to thoroughly discuss the proposals.

"Pag-usapan natin kung paano tayo hahakbang patungo sa pagbabago hindi puro pangako," he said.

