Students at the University of the Philippines (UP) in Quezon City, April 13, 2018. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Is it time to amend the 1987 Constitution to allow foreign academic institutions to establish campuses in the Philippines?

This was one of the issues raised during the first hearing of the Senate committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, helmed by first-time lawmaker Sen. Robin Padilla.

According to Center for Excellence in Local Governance (CELG) executive director Jonathan Malaya, easing Constitutional restrictions on foreign educational institutions will benefit Filipinos, particularly those seeking post-graduate studies.

"Harvard, Stanford, maganda kung pumasok din sila sa ating bansa kaysa 'yung mga Pilipino mangingibang-bansa pa para mag-aral sa London School of Economics or pupunta sa UCLA. Eh kung gusto nilang magbukas ng institution dito bakit hindi?" said Malaya, a longtime constitutional reform advocate.

"Marami sa ating mga kababayan gustong mag-aral sa ibang bansa kasi magandang bagay na meron kang masters abroad pero kung meron na dito mismo, bakit pa po aalis, mas makakatipid pa," Malaya added.

Under the 1987 Constitution, "[e]ducational institutions, other than those established by religious groups and mission boards, shall be owned solely by citizens of the Philippines or corporations or associations at least sixty per centum of the capital of which is owned by such citizens."

However, lawyer Christian Monsod, one of the framers of the 1987 Constitution, rejected the proposal.

"Why? It's not even an economic area. That should be Filipinos so that the history of the Philippines and our culture and what we are should be taught to children. You bring here foreigners who will decide on the content of the education? Why? We already allowed schools for the diplomatic corps. Why are you changing the education?" he said.

But Malaya said foreign academic institutions would still be under the jurisdiction of Philippine laws and supervised by the Department of Education (DepED) and Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

"Kung ang problema natin ay baka magturo sila ng bagay tungkol sa Philippine history... subject pa rin naman sila sa Philippine laws... May kontrol ang pamaghaalan," Malaya argued.

But for Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, the proposal needs to be studied more extensively, particularly its impact on local academics.

"Let's invite DepEd and CHED in the next hearing... CHED will also know the trends. Masasabi nila sa atin kung ano ang kabutihan kapag binuksan natin ang sektor ng edukasyon at pinapasok 'yung mga foreign institutions. There are pro and cons. Yung pro, 'yung mga magagaling na institution pupunta dito, ang cons naman don makakalaban nila 'yung local professors natin. So pag-aralan natin mabuti," Gatchalian said.