FILE. Former vice president Leni Robredo addresses supporters during a thanksgiving program at the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City on May 13, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Angat Buhay chairperson and former vice president Leni Robredo has raised concerns on challenges faced by students, especially in reading comprehension and mathematics, as most schools started their face-to-face classes Monday.

In a Facebook post, Robredo said that Angat Buhay continues its community learning hub initiative which focuses on ensuring that learners are able to read, as well as comprehend numbers.

“Nakakalungkot na marami tayong mga mag-aaral na hindi pa talaga marunong magbasa, o hirap na hirap sa math, na parehong nakakaapekto sa iba pang aspekto ng pag-aaral nila,” Robredo said.

She added that the initiative, which was started two years ago by the Office of the Vice President, has now 12 sites in different parts of the country.

The “literacy and numeracy” learning hubs are located in the following areas:

- Eusebio Bliss, Brgy. Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City (our lone numeracy hub for this batch)

- Purok Aguinaldo, Brgy. UP Campus, Diliman, Quezon City

- Lupang Arenda, Brgy. Sta. Ana, Taytay, Rizal

- Brgy. Villamendez, Mogpog, Marinduque

- Brgy. XI, Lucena, Quezon

- Sitio Centro, Brgy. Cortes, Balete, Aklan

- Brgy. Nabalian, Himamaylan, Negros Occidental

- Brgy. San Miguel, Jordan, Guimaras

- Brgy. Nueva Invencion, Barotac Viejo, Iloilo

- Brgy. Putik, Zamboanga City

- Brgy. Bacolod II, Lumba Bayabao, Lanao del Sur

- Brgy. Bombon, Tabaco City, Albay

Robredo added that last weekend, Angat Buhay formalized its partnerships with more partner experts, including those from the University of the Philippines College of Education and Chalkboard PH.

“Sabi nga natin, it takes a village to raise a child—kaya naman lubos ang ating pasasalamat sa ating volunteers, sa mga lokal na pamahalaan at mga barangay, at sa iba pa nating partners, na sinisiguro na ang ating mga komunidad ay maging espasyo para matuto at maging mahusay ang ating mga mag-aaral,” Robredo said.

