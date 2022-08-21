British-Filipino nurse May Parsons delivers a talk for Filipino nurses in Pasig City. Photo by Anjo Bagaoisan.

MANILA — It was an overseas Filipino’s homecoming 9 years in the making.

Nearly a decade since she last went to the Philippines, Filipino-British nurse May Parsons returned to her homeland hoping to inspire ‘kababayans’ looking to follow in her footsteps in the United Kingdom.

Parsons, a respiratory ward matron at the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), is known for administering the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine dose outside of clinical trials to a 90-year-old British grandmother in December 2020.

In July, she represented the NHS in being awarded by Queen Elizabeth II the George Cross medal—the highest civilian honor in the UK which was given for the first time to an organization.

“I think the pandemic has actually taught us that the nurses are so vital in terms of looking after all of our people in our communities,” Parsons told ABS-CBN News.

“I just wanted to make sure the nurses are proud of what they do, especially of what I’ve achieved, na ‘yong achievements ko po is also their achievement, na we are one in terms of our vocation.”

Parsons’ 10-day Philippine visit was highlighted by seminars she gave in Davao, Cebu, and Manila to Filipino nurses, sponsored by UK-based Resource Finder Recruitment.

A dozen showed up on Sunday for her last leg in Pasig City, including some who traveled from out of town.

OPPORTUNITIES

Filipino nurses take a group photo with May Parsons after their session.

Parsons shared with them the many opportunities open to nurses in the NHS, which operates all hospitals in the UK.

“It’s about what I can do, what I can give at that point in time. It’s not about my skills, it’s not about what they need from me, it’s not about anything else. It’s about what I can give them,” Parsons said about her work experience in the talk.

She has been with the NHS for over 20 years.

But she added that it comes with hard work.

Parsons said nurses also have to assert their rights especially if they are harassed or discriminated against, among many other challenges of working and adjusting to life there.

Still, she said nurses coming to the UK will benefit from connecting to the Filipino community already there.

If there were none in their ward, there was definitely a Filipino in the next one, she said.

"'Yung help is they can actually reach out to us and we can help them as much as we can [to be] successful, and [smoothen] their assimilation [in the] UK,” she said.

“I wanted it to be different for them, better, seamless, enjoyable and if they have or they face any challenges that we are there to help them.”

Parsons, whose family and mother are already in the UK, had made plans to visit the Philippines in 2020, but were stalled by the pandemic.

Her assignment at the University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust brought her up close to the impact of COVID-19 and likened it to “going to war”.

But she admitted she still has not gotten over the feeling of being awarded by the Queen herself.

To her, the award is for all Filipino nurses as well.

RESONATING STORY

(left) May Parsons hugs local nurse Aimee Abellon who became emotional during a Q&A. Photo by Brian Pimentel

(right) Aimee Abellon with her 2 children who graduated from 2 public universities in the Philippines. Courtesy: Aimee Abellon

Parsons’ story of giving her family a better life abroad resonated with attendee Aimee Abellon, a single mother in her late 40s aiming to still work in the UK.

Abellon tried applying there back in 1996, but ended up focusing on her 2 children, now both college graduates.

Working in Dubai for nearly a decade, she returned to Manila and rose to being manager at a local clinic.

She cried and hugged with Parsons during the Q&A, after Abellon said she was still wondering if there was still a chance for her career.

Abellon believes she got her answer.

“Ang dami kong misconceptions na nalinawan ngayon. Mas ano 'yong hope ko, parang na-guide ako na ito na ang susunod ko, so I'm on the right track, kailangan ko lang ituloy-tuloy. And may hope pa pala,” she said.

“Wala pala sa edad ‘yon as long as may pangarap ka, and you're willing to work doon sa dream mo.”

(I had so many misconceptions that were cleared now. My hope was strengthened. Somehow I was guided to see that this is my path, I’m on the right track, and that I need to keep going. And that there’s still hope.

Age does not matter as long as you still have your dream and you’re willing to work for it.)

Parsons will also visit nursing schools in the Philippines—including her alma mater the University of Santo Tomas—during the remainder of her visit.

UK DEMAND FOR PH NURSES

Resource Finder said Filipino nurses continue to be in demand in the UK with its free universal health care service.

The NHS is looking to fill 39,652 nursing vacancies, according to its last listing early this year.

There are around 45,000 Filipino nurses already in the UK, but only around 4 percent occupy senior and executive positions.

Robert Fuller, Resource Finder’s managing director, said they hope to help more Filipinos move up in the health care service.

“All of the time Filipinos have worked in NHS, that’s what always stood out in terms of the passion, work ethic, and a commitment to the cause of being a nurse. And that’s created a very positive opinion of Filipinos here in the UK,” he said.

The firm has been helping nurses apply to the UK through local agencies for the past 7 years.

Aside from recruitment efforts which continued even during the onslaught of the pandemic, Fuller said seminars like May’s talks also add to the professional and personal support Filipino nurses need to sustain their application process.

“I think May is a perfect example of a nurse who’s come to the UK, built a life, built a career, and we want to see more Filipinos come and do the same thing, because we see the value and qualities that Filipinos possess and we know that coming to the UK is a fantastic opportunity to grow and develop,” he said.