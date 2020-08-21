The janitors of COVID-19

Janitors Greggy Espedido and Roiland Sanchez team up to clean Ospital ng Maynila’s COVID-19 ward. Janitor Greggy Espedido scrubs a medicine tray with disinfectant. After mopping, janitor Roiland Sanchez sweeps the floor of a COVID-19 patient room. Janitors like Greggy Espedido handle and dispose of waste coming from COVID-19 wards at the Ospital ng Maynila. Janitor Roiland Sanchez mops the floor of a newly vacated COVID-19 patient room, disinfecting it before the next patient comes.

At the COVID-19 ward of the Ospital ng Maynila, two identical figures move deftly from room to room. They are fast and methodical, spending not a minute longer in one spot than they absolutely have to.

Roiland Sanchez and Greggy Espedido are dressed like any other healthcare worker in a place like this – bunny suits from head to toe, faces hidden by layers of protection. Save for the patients who still look quite like their individual selves (only in various forms of frailty), everyone else in a COVID-19 ward looks the same. It’s the tools they use that give away the person.

Roiland darts back and forth with a mop and a bucket. Greggy is crouched on a corner, carefully scrubbing down a rack of medical supplies.

They are the janitors of the COVID-19 ward.

"Nung unang mga araw po, talagang takot kami. Halos wala pong gustong pumasok dito," said Greggy, as Roiland parted plastic sheets in order to get his mop into the room.

"Siyempre, lahat naman po kami dito may pamilya. Eh ito 'yung trabaho namin. Dito kami kikita. Kaya pinasok namin ito."

Greggy, the more senior of the two, said he was the first to enter and clean the COVID wards at the start of the pandemic while other frightened janitors watched from the entrance. He said he needed to show them he was not afraid, to give them the confidence to do their jobs. They have all gotten used to it since.

The COVID-19 story has no shortage of heroes, but the service that janitors bring are naturally overshadowed by the sacrifices of the nurse and the doctor – the sector that does the actual saving of lives.

Greggy and Froilan, however, see the value in their contribution. And sometimes, they say, the the patients remind them of this, too.

"Malaking bagay din po talaga 'yung ginagawa namin," said Greggy.

"Paglabas namin dito, okay lang kahit pawis na pawis kami. At least 'yung mga nanditong naka-confine, pampalakas nila 'yung malinis 'yung kapaligiran. 'Yung iba nga po nagpapasalamat sa amin, sa paglilinis namin."

Coming in and out of patients’ rooms to clean seems to have given them added responsibility, too. "Minsan, kasi wala rin silang nakakausap, kami 'yung nakakausap nila. Kaya sinasabihan din po naman na okay lang 'yan, lalabas kayo, pagaling po kayo agad, para makalabas kayo,” said Greggy.

Conversely, it is the patients who often stop to ask them how they are doing in all this, too.

"Minsan nagtatanong, kamusta kami? Okay lang. Tapos, ingat kayo, kasi baka matulad kayo sa amin."

Regardless of the role each person in a hospital plays, the environment they share puts them all at great risk. Hospitals have reported a spread of the virus - not just in the workers handling patients, but even those in the offices, too. Ospital ng Maynila, for one, had to close for two weeks to manage the spread across their workforce.

Hospitals provide workers with the adequate protection, like daily supply of personal protective equipment, periodic swab testing, even housing and transportation to further lessen their exposure. If this is not enough, and workers end up contracting the virus, hospitals treat their own workers for free.

But there is one aspect of protection that the hospitals cannot extend to janitors, or even security guards. Unlike doctors and nurses, the likes of Roiland and Greggy do not receive hazard pay.

For this reason, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto called on the national government to provide the hazard pay of the janitorial, security, and maintenance staff in public hospitals.

“Sanitation workers, housekeepers, janitors, security guards, equipment and building maintenance staff who work for private companies under contract with public hospitals are frontliners, too. Without them, a hospital will collapse,” said Recto. He asked that the Department of Health, Department of Budget and Management, and both houses of Congress come up with a plan. Better yet, Recto suggested that President Rodrigo Duterte issue and order granting this, saying “a cross subsidy is allowed under the law.”

It was music to Greggy’s ears.

"Pabor," said the janitor. "Siyempre kung tutuusin, hirap din po kami. Kasi 'yung nilalabanan namin ngayon, pumapasok kami sa mundong may virus. Kritikal din po kami."

He explained that they have not been going home to spare their families from the virus they are exposed to. Staying in their barracks away from family entails an added cost, and less money to send home. Hazard pay would make sure their families have enough to eat.

"'Yung padala lang sa kanila, matustusan lang. Kulang eh. Hindi naman din sapat 'yung trabaho namin. Kasi kumakain din kami dito, gumagastos kami. 'Yung sinasahod namin ay pinadadala sa kanila. Pero kung may hazard pay, siguro malaking bagay talaga 'yun para maidagdag sa ibibigay namin sa pamilya namin.”

But Ospital ng Maynila director Karl Laqui provided a word of caution that would pierce the rosy promise of equal financial protection for all. While all of this sounded good and just, and while he fully agreed that the workers deserve it, Dr. Laqui also asked officials of government not to get the workers’ hopes up if there are no funds left to give.

"Talagang maganda siya. Talagang makaka-boost siya ng morale. Pero paano mo siya popondohan? In-announce mo na na kailangan sila bigyan, sana man lang, before mo i-announce, eh meron ka na kaagad na ‘O dito kukunin 'yung pera,'" Laqui said. "Para 'yung mga tao na supposedly pagbibigyan, hindi sila naghahanap o umaasa. Ganun sana. Para masabi nating talagang para sa mga frontliner natin to."

Laqui cites incidences when even the medical frontliners themselves were not getting their mandated hazard pay, because the burden to finance the payments was passed onto the already-struggling local governments. He agrees that should this plan push through, the funds should come from the national level.

"It's good kung manggagaling sa national government," Laqui explained, "Kasi kagaya naming nasa LGU, it would be a burden on the LGU kung saan sila kukuha ng fund."

At a time like this, Laqui said, protecting the mental wellbeing of the already-distressed hospital workers is important, too. Lip service will no longer work.

"Nasabi mo nang dapat mabibigyan ka. Kung hindi siya mabibigyan, disappointment lang ang makukuha niya. Kasi sinabi mong importante sila, kailangan silang bigyan, then here he comes - sa LGU pala siya nagwo-work, and then 'yung LGU walang corresponding na pondong maibibigay. Ano na siya? Left with nothing."

But however much they desire additional pay for their efforts, Greggy and Roiland refuse to let this lacking benefit stand in the way of their work, and their primordial desire to feed the family. They would rather settle for less pay, than none at all.

"Sa ngayon po, hindi ko iniisip. Ang iniisip ko ngayon, trabaho. Kalangan magtrabaho. Kung ipaglalaban ko yung hazard pay, kung wala talaga, hindi ko papasukan ito, wala ring kakainin 'yung pamilya ko. Papasok ka na lang. Para may makain sila."