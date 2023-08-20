Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Dr. Tony Leachon, a newly appointed Department of Health (DOH) special adviser, shared Sunday tips on how to spot social media advertisements for unregistered health products.

Leachon urged the public to check if a health product is registered on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.

Fake products typically overpromise, like claiming to cure diabetes, he said.

Leachon also noted that doctors are banned from selling or endorsing health products.

"Ang rule, hindi po pupuwede 'yon sa amin. Nasa code of ethics po yun, hindi kayo puwedeng magbenta," he told Radyo 630.

(We are prohibited from selling products, under the code of ethics.)

Leachon last week filed a complaint before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) against unauthorized online ads that use his name and image to promote unregistered products. The ads also used his name to discredit the efficacy of established medicines and brands, he said.

The doctor said one of his patients suffered kidney failure while another had to undergo dialysis after believing the claims of fake ads.

"Ang problema kasi d’yan, maraming nagkaroon po ng side effects, maraming nasayang ang pera… It erodes the credibility of the medical profession," he said.

(The problem there is money people suffer side effects or waste their money.)

He urged the public to get their medicines from legitimate drugstores instead of online stores.