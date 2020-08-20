Coronavirus hinders Philippines' efforts to eliminate tuberculosis - health official

MANILA - The COVID-19 pandemic is hampering efforts to end tuberculosis in the Philippines, a health official said Thursday, as the disease remains a major health problem in the country.

Dr. Anna Marie Celina Garfin, manager of the Department of Health's national TB control program, said the number of those getting treatment for tuberculosis had gone down to 50 percent due to a coronavirus-induced lockdown imposed in mid-March.

"Nagkaroon tayo ng 50-percent reduction ng number of patients," she told a virtual forum organized by the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP).

(We had a 50-percent reduction in the number of patients.)

Citing a report from international consortium Stop TB Partnership, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic worldwide is a setback of at least 5 to 7 years in the fight against tuberculosis, Garfin said.

"For us to end TB, we continue to provide services but we should also ensure that our health workers are safe," she added.

According to a 2019 Global Tuberculosis Report, the Philippines is among 8 countries that account for two-thirds of all TB cases. It ranked fourth behind India, China and Indonesia.

Among Southeast Asian nations, the Philippines has the highest incidence rate of tuberculosis, with 554 people getting infected with the disease in every 100,000.

In 2018, some 591,000 people fell ill with tuberculosis in the Philippines, of whom 63 percent were men, 25 percent were women and 12 percent were children.

Of the figure, some 372,000 people were notified they contracted the disease while 219,000 others were not officially diagnosed, Garfin said.

The disease, which comes from the pathogen mycobacterium tuberculosis and spreads from person to person through droplet, killed 26,000 people in the Philippines in 2018.

ULAP national president Quirino Governor Dakila Carlo Cua urged his colleagues to enact policies and develop plans in their respective localities to stamp out tuberculosis.

"Sa ilalim ng umiiral na new normal, ang TB ang isa sa pinakanakamamatay na infectious disease sa buong mundo kaya nararapat na labanan ito," he said.

"Our goal is to reduce the burden of tuberculosis by 2025 and end by 2035."