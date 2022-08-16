MANILA — Private schools continue to experience low enrollment turnouts despite the gradual reopening of businesses and schools, a group of school administrators said Tuesday.

Eleazardo Kasilag, president of the Federation of Associations of Private School Administrators, said his group has given up on asking the government for help.

Many private schools are only hoping for a "miracle" that enrollment figures will improve, Kasilag said.

"Lahat ng private schools, more or less. This is too much. But we're asking for miracles," Kasilag told ABS-CBN News.

This is also why Kasilag "empathizes" with Colegio De San Lorenzo, which abruptly announced on Monday its permanent closure.

Kasilag appealed to parents to be understanding as private schools struggled to stay afloat in the face of the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

Data from the Department of Education (DepEd) showed that 2.4 million learners have enrolled in private schools for school year 2022-2023 as of Tuesday morning. The figure is significantly lower than the 18.7 million enrollees in public schools.

DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa earlier said private schools have an option of "voluntary closure" through a 2010 order.

"As per our protocols, the DepEd will only issue an acknowledgement of closure once we are assured that the transfer credentials of the affected students are processed and released by the school," Poa told reporters.

