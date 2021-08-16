The community pantry along Matiyaga St. in QC’s Brgy. Pinyahan. Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News/File

Tess Velez wakes up every day at 4 a.m. to work until 8 a.m. as a street sweeper in Diliman, Quezon City.

Since her husband does not have job and she only earns P200 a day, she would line up every chance she gets to get supplies in the community pantry to help her family get through each day.

But now, her perspective has changed. Instead of lining up to get supplies, she goes to the Matiyaga Community Pantry in Brgy. Pinyahan in Diliman and to cook and help feed dozens of people in her neighborhood, who, like her, are affected by the enhanced community quarantine.

“Naapektuhan din po pero okay naman po kami kasi wala naman po sa amin ang nagkakasakit," Vele said.

She and other “nanay (mom) volunteers" would cook different meals every day and distribute them to their neighbors. On Monday afternoon, they cooked pancit and distributed them to 91 of their neighbors.

“Masarap po ang pansit nila. 'Di na po ako bumili ng meryenda ito, nalang miryenda ko. Nakakatulong, kasi imbes na bibili pa kami ito na lang ang kakainin. Nakakabusog,” said Emily Ragas, one of their beneficiaries.

For Ragas, this tiny gesture speaks volumes since her child and her family’s breadwinner lost his job because of the ECQ.

“Hanggang ngayon ang anak ko di pa makabalik ng trabaho. Sa pinapasukan po niya dati, tatawagan na lang daw po siya,” she said.

Elijah San Fernando, the organizer of Matiyaga Community Pantry, said the decision of some beneficiaries to become volunteers has helped sustain the community pantries since it is experiencing a downward trend of donations due to “donor’s fatigue”.

“Ang sustainability ng community pantry 'di lang nanggagaling sa donors, dapat magtulungan mismo ang magka-kapitbahay. Magtulungan ang komunidad na punan ang kanyang pangangailangan,” he said.

Neighbors have continued donating to their community pantries, such as donating leftover items from their businesses like vegetables, and later on cooking them into meals to be distributed the following day.

“That’s the beauty of community pantry. It strengthens the bond, nabubuo ang pagbubuklod-buklod ... this is where they find purpose in ECQ in this very hard trying times,” San Fernando said.

Volunteers get a perk: they are allowed to take home some of the donated items.

“How can they help if gutom din sila? Meron na pong buffer yan. Kung good for 75 ang goods na ipe-prepare, at least 10 po doon ay for the nanay volunteers,” said San Fernando.

But beyond distributing food, volunteerism has empowered the community to solve other problems other than food scarcity.

“Binibigyan sila ng kapasyahan … they are seen not as objects of charity na pang-feel good, kung hindi they are seen as partners for development," said San Fernando.

Besides Matiyaga, other beneficiaries became volunteers for other community pantries in Quezon City, Marikina City, Pasig City, Laguna, and Rizal.

