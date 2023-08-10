PH developing militia fleet in WPS: AFP chief

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard train in navigation, small boat operations, maintenance, and logistical operations in the West Philippine Sea in Palawan on April 24, 2021. Photo courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard/file

MANILA - Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. said the country is developing its reserve force to strengthen its presence in the West Philippine Sea.

In a press briefing at the Western Command headquarters in Puerto Princesa City on Thursday, Brawner said creating a militia fleet is part of the Philippines’ plans.

“It is part of our plans, parte ng reserve force development natin. It’s not just land-based reserve forces. We are also trying to develop our reservists who will be able to operate in the sea,” the AFP chief said.

Brawner said the AFP is eyeing fishermen to be part of the reserve forces.

“Gusto rin natin na ang fisherfolk natin, gawin ding reservists at tuturuan natin sila paano sila makakatulong sa pagdepensa sa ating bansa,” Brawner told reporters.

AFP Western Command chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, for his part, added: “The reserve force development is one. That’s one of the thrusts of the CSAFP. We fully support that. It will be a whole of nation approach. In terms of our Filipino fishermen, we encourage them to also go out to the WPS para we will be exercising our right to fish.“

Brawner said the reserve units have been established but are still waiting for the vessels and platforms to be used.

“Dependent ito sa pondo. Definitely, we are pursuing that direction,” he said.

Chinese Coast Guard vessels over the weekend fired water cannons at a Philippines-chartered boat bringing supplies to troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

Brawner said the military is hoping to deploy more ships and aircraft to monitor the country’s exclusive economic zone.

“Ang labanan dito, paramihan eh. Naturally, tayo, hindi tayo pwedeng lumaban sa ganung level with China because we have much lesser number of ships,” Brawner noted. “But, definitely, we will try to deploy more ships and fishing vessels, kakausapin natin ang ating reservists, so that maestablish natin ang presence natin sa lugar.”

RELATED VIDEO