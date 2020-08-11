'Vaccine made during pandemic may only have 50% to 60% effectiveness'

MANILA - Even if a coronavirus vaccine has been successfully developed but people don't observe proper health safety protocols, the work put in its development would be in vain, a medical expert said Tuesday.

Dr. Nina Gloriani, head of vaccine development panel of the Department of Science and Technology, said people still have to observe health safety rules, like mandatory physical distancing and wear face masks, since a vaccine for the coronavirus doesn't mean full protection for all.

"Hindi lang naman ang vaccine ang solution eh... Kasi pwede magpabakuna pero sige, lakad sa party ganon. Hindi lahat ng nababakunahan ay mapoprotektahan," Gloriani said in an interview with ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Gloriani explained they are only expecting a 50 to 60 percent efficacy or protection rate from a coronavirus vaccine since it was developed amid the ongoing pandemic.

"This is a pandemic vaccine, na hindi pa natin masyado maintindihan ang efficacy na rate. Ang [expectation] ng WHO (World Health Organization) ay 50 hanggang 60 percent lang," she said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier announced that his country has developed the first vaccine offering "sustainable immunity" against the disease.

"One of my daughters had this vaccine. I think in this sense she took part in the experiment," Putin said.

The Russian government, however, approved the possible vaccine before clinical trials were completed and without disclosing its side effects.

Russia said it hopes to launch the possible vaccine's mass production within weeks and turn out "several million" doses per month by next year.

The World Health Organization last week urged the superpower to follow established guidelines and go "through all the stages" necessary to develop a safe vaccine.

--With a report from Agence France-Presse