Workers under the hot sun conduct road repair along San Andres St. in Manila. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Preparation and adaptation to climate change has become important now more than ever, according to the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

This, as the World Meteorological Organization said that global temperatures reached another peak in July, making it the hottest month for the year.

In a media briefing in Manila, DOST Secretary Renato Solidum said last month’s record-high temperature only shows that “the next several years will be hotter than before,” which will inevitably impact all sectors of society.

“This should be a reminder that we should make preparations or adaptations to climate change an important business. Climate change needs to be focused on because it will affect all efforts in economic development,” he said.

The country’s science chief added that climate change is just one of the events that influence the world’s weather and climate.

This is why it becomes important for the public to understand and view all natural phenomena and the hazards they pose as one continuum.

Among the inevitable effects of climate is the rise in sea levels.

Such effects of climate change should prompt careful planning in terms of infrastructure development, for instance.

“If there is one-meter sea level rise then we will see some airports under water. Or bridges which are supposedly above water may be under water. Many of our primary roads are by the coast. So we need to look at the long term planning of how global warming will affect our infrastructure planning as well,” said Solidum.

As part of its efforts to carefully forecast and monitor temperature that would empower different sectors to act accordingly, the DOST is also looking into the use of artificial intelligence.

“Big data is important for weather forecasting. So we are preparing all the data and looking at how they can use AI to improve our forecasting,” Solidum said.



