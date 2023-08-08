Why pregnant women should undergo HIV test

Mothers collect breast milk during a milk-letting event in Taguig City on January 23. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) is urging pregnant women to undergo Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) testing in order to safeguard their unborn children from the virus.

UNAIDS Philippines Service for All Adviser Dr. Van Phillip Baton said it is important for pregnant women to be tested for HIV so they can be prescribed antiretroviral medicines.

"The Joint United Nations Program for HIV/AIDS, the World Health Organization, the Department of Health and the Philippine Obstetrics and Gynecological Society recommend that all mothers be screened for HIV at least once during pregnancy or as early as the first trimester of pregnancy. The reason for this is we want to have the mother screened so that they will know their HIV status so that they can be initiated for life saving antiretroviral medication that will protect their life and the life of their unborn child of the newborn infant," Baton said.

Happy World Breastfeeding Week!

Alam niyo ba na hindi na maipapasa ng isang nagpapadedeng ina na may HIV ang virus kung palagian itong umiinom ng antiretroviral medicine o ARV, ayon kay Dr.Van Phillip Baton ng @unaidsph. pic.twitter.com/LlRav95uu0 — jeffrey hernaez 🇵🇭 (@jeffreyhernaez) August 6, 2023

"The reason for this is that the virus can actually be passed during the three stages of pregnancy: First, while the baby is still in the womb; second, during delivery and after delivery when breastfeeding is already initiated because the virus can be passed if it is very high, again while they are still pregnant or in utero, during delivery where it is a very bloody procedure and the infected blood of the mother can pass to the infant during delivery and during breastfeeding if the viral load is still very high, the virus can actually be included in the breast milk of the mother," Baton added.

Baton elaborated on how recent research questioned the notion that breastfeeding could result in HIV transmission from mother to child.

Studies have demonstrated that consistent adherence to prescribed antiretroviral medications by mothers living with HIV effectively suppresses the viral load in their blood to undetectable levels, according to the UNAIDS official.

This reduction in viral load greatly reduces the likelihood of transmission through various pathways, including breastfeeding.

"The only way that we can stop this vertical transmission is if the mother is taking antiretroviral medication for at least six months wherein the viral load can be undetectable na hindi na possible na maipasa 'yung virus, again while the baby is still in the womb, during delivery, and breastfeeding," Baton explained.

Baton added that mothers who are already living with HIV can still give birth to children who are negative from the virus.

"Yes, it is possible, again, if they are taking antiretroviral medications regularly for at least six months if bago pa lang sila na-detect," Baton said.

"The only way that they can be undetectable is if they take their medication and only way that they can be initiated with their medication or antiretroviral medication is they are screened or diagnosed with HIV and that starts with screening," Baton added.

In May 2023, the Department of Health Epidemiology Bureau reported that among the 1,256 newly diagnosed cases of HIV in the country, six were pregnant women.

A total of 754 pregnant women in the country have been diagnosed with HIV since 2011.