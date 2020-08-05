CHED admits teachers will have heavier workload, more responsibilities due to online learning

MANILA - Teachers in higher education institutions are expected to have more responsibilities and heavier workload as the country shifts to online learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Commission on Higher Education (CHED) chairperson Prospero de Vera III said now that classes are being done online, teachers may be required to spend more time communicating with their students, compared to when they were conducting face-to-face classes.

"In reality, kasi naga-adjust hindi lang 'yung mga estudyante, naga-adjust din 'yung mga teacher. Kasi ang workload sa teacher, magiging mas mabigat. Kasi dati, papasok ka sa classroom, magle-lecture ka, magbibigay ka ng exam. Hindi mo naman inaasikaso individually 'yung mga estudyante eh," De Vera told Teleradyo on Wednesday.

De Vera also said that with the shift to online classes, teachers would need to talk to their students frequently and spend more time online to accommodate students' queries.

"Eh ngayon dahil ang papel mo ngayon ay facilitator ka na, baka mas maraming oras ang igugugol mo para kausapin electronically ang mga bata, magtanggap ng kanilang mga materials etc., baka mas mabigat sa faculty kaya hindi ganoon kadali na damihan 'yung iyong ituturo," he explained.

Aside from the heavier workload, De Vera also said internet connectivity proves to be challenge for a lot of universities.

Based on an inventory conducted by the CHED on the 400 campuses of 112 state universities and colleges (SUCs) across the country, CHED said there is an uneven internet connectivity in SUCs, with main campuses having stronger connection than external campuses.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology is working with the CHED to set up free WiFi in schools, as the country shifts to new modes of teaching due to the new coronavirus disease.

The CHED has encouraged higher education institutions to implement flexible learning, which is a mix of both online and offline methods of delivering lessons to students.