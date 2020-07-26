SWS: 72 percent of Filipinos said their families received aid from gov't

Residents line up outside a covered court in Barangay Payatas, Quezon City hoping to receive the cash assistance under the DSWD’s Social Amelioration Program (SAP) on May 12, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File photo

MANILA - Majority of Filipinos said their families received financial aid from the government since the start of the coronavirus crisis in the country, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released Sunday.

The July 3 to 6 poll found that 72 percent of Filipinos said their families received money from the government.

The survey also showed that large majorities in all areas said they received aid from the government, with the highest percentage in Metro Manila at 85 percent, followed by 75 percent in Balance Luzon, 65 percent in Mindanao and 64 percent in the Visayas.

Survey results also showed that more women than men said they received financial aid from the government, with 75 percent of female respondents saying their families received help.

The proportion of those who said they received aid is also higher among non-elementary graduates (71 percent), elementary graduates (75 percent), junior high school graduates (77 percent) and those with some college education (71 percent), compared to college graduates (58 percent).

The SWS said the poll was conducted using mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interviews with 1,555 respondents.

It had sampling error margins of ±2 percent for national percentages, ±6 percent for Metro Manila and ±5 percent each for Balance Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

The respondents were asked the question: "Mula noong nagsimula ang krisis sa COVID-19, nakatanggap na po ba ang inyong pamilya ng kahit na anong tulong na pera mula sa kahit na anong sangay o ahensiya ng gobyerno? [Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, did your family receive help like money from any branch or agency of government?]"

The government has allotted a P200-billion emergency package for poor families affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Millions of workers and businesses lost income after the Philippines implemented lockdowns throughout the country in March to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Some 5.2 million Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger in the past 3 months, according to an SWS survey released earlier this month.

Around 7.3 million Filipinos lost their jobs in April due to the lockdowns imposed, the state statistics agency reported in June.

The economy shrank for the first time since 1998, as the lockdowns took their toll on industries and businesses.

The Philippines, meanwhile, has borrowed approximately P386.6 billion for its pandemic response.