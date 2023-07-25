President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City on July 24, 2023. RTVM screengrab

MANILA — From inflation, agriculture, water, education, tourism, and law and order, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. covered a wide range of issues during his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

Marcos had said that his SONA would be a performance report of his administration's gains over the past year to show that the Philippines had made "significant progress."

Here are 20 notable quotes from Marcos' second SONA:

1. INFLATION AND AGRICULTURE

"Napatunayan natin na kayang maipababa ang presyo ng bigas, karne, isda, gulay, at asukal. Malaking tulong ang KADIWA stores na ating muling binuhay at inilunsad."

2. EL NIÑO

"Kung kinakailangan, magsasagawa pa tayo ng cloud-seeding upang makapagdala ng ulan. Kasabay ng lahat ng ito, hinihimok din natin ang ating sambayanan na magtipid ng tubig para sa malawakang paghahanda sa banta ng tagtuyot."

3. ON AGRI SMUGGLERS AND HOARDERS

"Isa sa mga dahilan ng pagtaas ng presyo ay ang mga smugglers, mga hoarders at mga nagmamanipula ng presyo ng produktong agrikultural. Hinahabol at ihahabla natin sila. Sadyang hindi tama ang kanilang gawain at hindi rin ito tugma sa ating magandang layunin. Pandaraya ang kanilang ginagawa. Napapahamak hindi lamang ang mga magsasaka, kundi tayo ring mga mamimili. Kaya hindi natin papayagan ang ganitong kalakaran. Bilang na ang mga araw ng mga smugglers at hoarders na ‘yan."

4. INFRASTRUCTURE

"We are opening up all gateways to mobilize goods and services at less cost and in less time, and ultimately, to drive the economy forward. Our road network plans must link not only our 3 major islands, but all prospective sites of economic development."

5. MAHARLIKA

"For strategic financing, some of the nation’s high-priority projects can now look to the newly established Maharlika Investment Fund, without the added debt burden. In pooling a small fraction of the considerable but underutilized government funds, the Fund shall be used to make high-impact and profitable investments, such as the Build-Better-More program."

6. MILITARY PENSION

"The pension of the military and the uniformed personnel is as important, as urgent, and as humanitarian as that of all other civilian Filipino employees. Efforts are underway to make it fully functional and financially sustainable. We are once again working closely with Congress to ease the transition from the old system to the new one, so as to be able to guarantee that no effects are felt by those in the uniformed services."

7. EDUCATION

"We have renewed hope in giving the best to our next batches of students, especially the 28.4 million learners who returned to school this year. Learning recovery will be at the forefront of our education agenda... Learners will be made more resilient. Our public schools and facilities are being increased and fortified."

8. SEAFARERS

"For our seafarers to continue to excel, maritime education in the Philippines has been strengthened. This will progress and solidify our country’s position as a “global maritime hub”, through the steady supply of competent Filipino seafarers to foreign merchant marine vessels. The question about the European Union’s recognition of the standards of training of Filipino seafarers has, after 17 years, finally been resolved."

9. HEALTH

"Ang kalusugan ang ikalawang armas: para sa lakas ng pangangatawan ng bawat Pilipino. Isinusulong nating muli ang kalusugan ng Pilipino. We are now refocusing our health priorities, applying the lessons learnt from the pandemic and addressing the weaknesses that it has exposed."

10. FOREIGN POLICY AND HIS OVERSEAS TRIPS

"Our independent foreign policy—a friend to all and enemy of none—has proven effective. We have formed strategic alliances with our traditional and newfound partners in the international community. We have embarked on foreign trips to promote the interests of the country, for peace-building and for mutually beneficial purposes. These economic missions have yielded an estimated total investment value of 3.9 trillion pesos or 71 billion US dollars with a potential to generate 175,000 jobs."

11. TOURISM

"Because of the reopening of the economy, and the phenomenon of 'revenge travel', this sector is headed for a great rebound. From January to June this year, we have received 3 million international visitors. This number is already 62 percent of our 4.8-million target for the entire year. Mga kababayan, ang lahat ng mga ginagawa nating ito ay magbibigay-bunga sa libo-libong hanapbuhay para sa ating mga kababayan."

12. DIGITALIZATION

"Government must fully embrace digitalization to provide better service to the people, through its vital frontline services and its back-end functions. Digitalization will support the government’s data-driven and science-based planning and decision-making. It is the greatest, most powerful tool, not just to improve the ease of doing business, but also against many forms of graft and corruption."

13. OFWs

"It is our wish that one day foreign employment will be driven by choice, not by necessity. It remains a noble calling that our OFWs have answered, requiring great sacrifice from them, their families, and their communities."

14. GOVERNMENT'S HOLISTIC APPROACH

"Collaboration is the key: between and among government offices; between government and the private sector; between industries and the academe; between government and international partners. And most importantly, collaboration between and among our populace. Kakailanganin natin ang tulong at kakayahan ng buong pamahalaan at ng buong bansa. And so, we shall do the same for the next 5 years. We seek not only to become more effective, but more, to become truly transformative."

15. MARAWI

"Limang taon mula noong matinding kaguluhan, babangon na ang Marawi City. Nanunumbalik na ang sigla sa pamayanan. Maraming proyekto ang nakumpleto at mga imprastrakturang naitatayo. Kasalukuyan na tayong nagpoproseso ng tulong pinansyal para sa mga biktima ng Marawi siege upang sila ay makapagsimula muli. Nawa’y mamayani ang pag-asa. Nawa’y magpatuloy ang pagkakaisa, pagmamatyag, at paghahangad ng kapayapaan at kaunlaran."

16. BANGSAMORO

"We are proud of the progress that the BARMM has taken. It will be self-governing, it will be progressive, and it will be effective... Through the BARMM, we have strengthened the nation’s prospects for finally achieving sustainable progress anchored on a true and lasting peace in Southern Philippines. We will continue to support the progress of the BARMM, apace with our singular vision for all Filipinos.'

17. WAR ON DRUGS

"The campaign against illegal drugs continues—but it has taken on a new face. It is now geared towards community-based treatment, rehabilitation, education, and reintegration, to curb drug dependence amongst our affected citizenry...

We will relentlessly continue our fight against drug syndicates, shutting down their illegal activities – we will shut down their activities and dismantle their network of operations. Unscrupulous law enforcers and others involved in the highly nefarious drug trade have been exposed. I will be accepting their resignations."

18. REBEL RETURNEES

"For almost half a century, some of our fellow Filipinos have taken to arms to make their views known and felt. We are now at a point in our history when their armed struggle has evolved. We have now progressed together towards peace and development.... To complete this reintegration process, I will issue a Proclamation granting amnesty to rebel returnees, and I ask Congress to support me in this endeavor."

19. UNITY

"The initial results of our efforts inspire confidence. Let us continue to be relentless in our aspiration of peace and progress. This has not been the work of a single person. Neither a single branch of government, nor even the whole Government acting alone.

This is the collective synergy achieved by all Filipinos working together. It took a whole-of-nation effort to achieve this immediate recovery from our pandemic slump. Unity was what made us rise once more. Nagsisimula pa lamang tayo. Ang pagbangon ng ating bayan ay magpapatuloy pa."

20. 'BAGONG PILIPINAS'

"Every Filipino has unanimously risen to the challenge that we have made to them to be part of our nation’s future. Handa silang maghandog ng tulong dahil mahal nila ang kanilang kapwa Pilipino at mahal na mahal nila ang Pilipinas. And thus, with this in my heart, I know that the state of the nation is sound, and is improving. Dumating na po ang Bagong Pilipinas."

