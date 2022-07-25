MANILA - Congress passed into law 970 bills during the Duterte administration, data collated by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed.

There were 970 bills that were passed into law in the 17th and 18th Congress, under former president Rodrigo Duterte (July 2016 to June 2019 and July 2019 to June 2022, respectively)

Of the 970 measures:

844 were signed by the President into law

522 bills in 17th Congress

322 bills in 18th Congress

Of the 126 lapsed into law:

17 bills during the 17th Congress

109 bills during the 18th Congress

THOSE CERTIFIED AS URGENT WERE SIGNED INTO LAW

In his 6 years in office, Duterte certified 40 measures as urgent. Most of them or 33 out of the 40 measures (82.50 percent) became law. He signed 10 of them into law during the 17th Congress and the other 23, in the 18th Congress.

The 33 measures certified as urgent and were signed by Duterte into law are as follows:

General Appropriations Act, FY 2017

Postponing the October 2017 Barangay/SK Election to the 2nd Monday of May 2018

TRAIN

General Appropriations Act, FY 2018

Bangsamoro Organic Law

Revised Agricultural Tariffication Act

Universal Health Coverage Act

General Appropriations Act, FY 2019

Excise Tax Increase on Tobacco Products

MUP Base Pay Increase

General Appropriations Act, FY 2020

Salary Standardization Law

Excise Tax on Alcohol Products

Bayanihan to Heal As One

The Anti-Terrorism Act of 2019

Authorizing the President to Expedite the Processing of Permits, Licenses and Certifications

General Appropriations Act, FY 2021

Extending Availability of Appropriations (Bayanihan to Recover as One Act)

Extending Availability of the 2020 Appropriations

Strengthening the Anti-Money Laundering

Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer (FIST) Act

COVID-19 Vaccination Program

CITIRA

An Act Improving the Confirmation Process for Imperfect Land Titles, Amending for the Purpose Commonwealth Act No. 141, as Amended, Otherwise Known as the ‘Public Land Act’, and Presidential Decree No. 1529, as Amended, Otherwise Known as the ‘Property Registration Decree’

Taxing Offshore Gaming Operations

Resetting the First Regular Elections in the BARMM

Retail Trade Liberalization Act

General Appropriation Act, FY 2022

Extending the Availability of the 2021 Appropriations

Department of Migrant Workers

Foreign Investments Act

Amending the Public Service Act

Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act

The 8 measures certified as urgent but were not passed in the 17th and 18th Congress were:

Budget Reform Act

P1.16 Billion Supplemental Appropriations for FY 2018

Senior High School Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) Act

An Act Strengthening the Financing System for Agriculture, Fisheries, and Rural Development in the Philippines, repealing for the purpose Republic Act No. 10000 or “The Agri-Agra Reform Credit Act of 2009”

Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

Amendments to Republic Act No. 10192 or “The Continuing Professional Development Act of 2016”

An Act Institutionalizing Anti-Drug Abuse Councils in every Local Government Unit, and for other purposes

NOTABLE MEASURES PASSED INTO LAW

Aside from those measures certified as urgent, Duterte also signed the following notable measures:

RA No. 10928 – Philippine Passport Validity Extension

RA No. 10929 – Free Internet Access in Public Places Act

RA No. 10930 – Driver’s License Validity Extension

RA No. 10931 – Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act

RA No. 10932 – Anti-Hospital Deposit Law

RA No. 10962 – Gift Check Act of 2017

RA No. 10963 – TRAIN Law

RA No. 11032 – Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018

RA No. 11035 – Balik Scientist Act

RA No. 11055 – Philippine Identification System Act

RA No. 11165 – Telecommuting Act

RA No. 11371 – Murang Kuryente Act

RA No. 11470 – The National Academy of Sports

RA No. 11479 – The Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020

RA No. 11517 – Authorizing the President to Expedite the Processing of Permits, Licenses and Certifications

RA No. 11524 – Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act

RA No. 11548 – Increase in SSS Contributions

RA No. 11589 – BFP Modernization Act of 2020

RA No. 11709 – AFP Modernization

SENATE AND HOR PERFORMANCE, 17th and 18th Congress

The Senate filed a total of 4,759 bills during the 17th and 18th Congress, based on data obtained from the Senate Legislative Bills and Index Service. Of these, 197 became law while 9 were vetoed by Duterte.

17th Congress, July 25, 2016 to June 4, 2019:

Senate Bills filed: 2,235

Enacted into law: 120

Vetoed by the President: 8

Pending Conference Committee: 1

Pending in the House of Representatives: 10

Pending Second Reading: 86

Consolidated/Substituted in the Committee Report: 544

Sent to the Archives: 1

Withdrawn by authors: 4

Senate Bills pending in the Committees for Public Hearing: 1,461

18th Congress, July 22, 2019 to June 1, 2022

Senate Bills filed: 2,524

Enacted into law: 77 (69 signed, 8 lapsed into law)

Vetoed by the President: 1

Passed by both Houses (including 16 measures sent to Malacañang): 20

Pending in the House of Representatives: 6

Pending Second Reading: 65

Consolidated/Substituted in the Committee Report: 542

Withdrawn by authors: 13

Senate Bills pending in the Committees for Public Hearing: 1,800

On the other hand, the House of Representatives filed a total of 20,072 House Bills during the 17th and 18th Congress, based on the numbering of measures in the HOR Legislative Information System. According to the Senate’s statistical data, 970 House Bills became law.

17th Congress

House Bills sent to the Senate for concurrence: 1,126

Enacted into law: 540

Lapsed into law: 17

Vetoed by the President: 10

18th Congress